The 5 most selected FPL midfielders ahead of the 2023-24 season

As Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for the 2023-24 Premier League season, midfielders take center stage in fantasy squads. Beyond points, they unlock a team's potential. Their ability to score and provide assists makes them pivotal for successful FPL strategies.

Selecting the perfect midfield lineup involves balancing skill, positioning, and game knowledge. Injuries, suspensions, and team changes make FPL managers' decisions crucial, capable of altering their season's outcome. The delicate interplay of these factors requires careful consideration.

In this article, we analyze the FPL midfielders with the highest selections for the upcoming season at the time of writing this article. We consider their past achievements and anticipate their performance in the coming campaign.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 26.6%

Mohamed Salah flourishing well in FPL

Mohamed Salah's dominance in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is firmly rooted in his remarkable goal-scoring ability across numerous seasons. His legacy as the foremost FPL midfielder is well-earned through consistent excellence. His impact is felt not only on actual pitches but also reverberates within the virtual FPL realm.

The unforgettable 2017-18 season showcases Salah's FPL reign with 303 points, 32 goals, 12 assists, and 26 bonus points. Yet, his ongoing goal-scoring prowess goes beyond that seaason. Salah's goal-scoring prowess has consistently shone in all subsequent campaigns. As the 2023-24 season is underway Salah ranks 5th with 26.6% of managers favouring him over his counterparts.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 27.3%

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes emerges as the season's steal at £8.5m, having clinched the 11th spot in FPL points standings during the previous season with an impressive points tally of 176. The midfielder created the most chances in the 2022-23 Premier League season with 119.

The Portuguese's worth had decreased from £12.0m to £10.0m a year prior, but FPL has now reduced his value by an additional £1.5m, making him once again a fascinating option. FPL managers have benefited from including Bruno Fernandes, with his peak performance of 244 points in the 2020–21 season.

As Manchester United's captain and penalty taker, his value is poised to rise in the upcoming season, evident from his 27.3% selection.

#3 Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 39.5%

Kaoru Mitoma in Brighton colors

After the World Cup break in Gameweek 20 of the previous season, Kaoru Mitoma solidified his presence in the middle of the park for Brighton & Hove Albion. The Japan international ended the season with seven goals and six assists, firmly securing his spot as a regular starter in Robert De Zerbi's dynamic attacking lineup.

Mitoma amassed 138 points last FPL season. The attacking talent's excellence is set to persist, evident in his selection by 39.5% of FPL managers for the upcoming 2023-24 season. He price is also very apt at a subtle £6.5m, making him a must in any team.

#2 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 49.1%

Marcus Rashford is a versatile forward who excels as both a forward and a winger

Marcus Rashford had one of his best seasons seasons in a Manchester United shirt last time around. Despite a sluggish start with just four goals and two assists, his contributions to the England team in Qatar revitalized his form. He swiftly rebounded, exceeding his initial £6.5 million price tag by netting 10 goals in 10 matches after the showpiece event.

Rashford enjoyed his most prolific season, netting 30 goals and giving 11 asssits in 56 appearances across all competitions. Despite his goal rate dipping from Gameweek 24, he topped the post-World Cup points tally and was astonishingly owned by a whopping 6.1 million managers in FPL at the time.

As the new season approaches, Rashford has gained the trust of FPL managers, with an impressive 49.1% selection rate. Expectations are high among fantasy managers for Rashford to live up to their confidence in him.

#1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 59%

Bukayo Saka is a young English midfielder who is quickly becoming one of the best in the Premier League

Bukayo Saka, the young Arsenal midfielder, is quickly becoming one of the best in the Premier League. The Englishman scored 14 times and assisted 12 goals last season, he was ranked fourth among FPL midfielders with a score of 202 points.

The 22-year-old is a confirmed starter for Arsenal, offering numerous point-scoring chances. He excels in both scoring and providing assists, not only from penalties but also from corners and free kicks and corners.

Among all Arsenal players last season, he boasted the highest goal involvement (25 - 14G, 11A). It's no surprise that he leads in selection percentage among FPL managers for the upcoming 2023-24 season, with an impressive 59% selection rate, surpassing not only all midfielders, but all other players in the league.