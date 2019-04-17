×
The Ajax starting XI that knocked Juventus out cost only half of Cristiano Ronaldo

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
193   //    17 Apr 2019, 22:58 IST

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What is the story?

The Ajax XI which pulled of the monumental task of knocking Juventus out of the Champions League only cost half of the sum of Ronaldo’s transfer fees.

Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt starring Ajax eleven only cost €50 million to assemble whereas Ronaldo himself has cost Juventus around €100 million in the summer of 2018.

In case you didn’t know…

Ajax crashed Juventus out of the Champions League as they beat the Italian giant 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on the aggregate, courtesy to their 19-year-old Captain Matthijs de Ligt who has been magnificent for the Dutch side over the two legs.

It started really well for Bianconeries as their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring on the 34th minute from a Juventus corner. However, goals from Ajax on either side of both half guaranteed Ajax to secure their first UEFA Champions League semi-final berth since 1996-97 season.

The heart of the matter…

Compared to today’s transfer market, Ajax’s scouting network have done tremendous work in assembling Ajax’s 24-year-average squad.

Recently reported transfer fees of Ajax’s entire line up have been published and people are still in awe after having a look at it.

GK: Andre Onana - €150,000

RB: Joel Veltman - free (academy)

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - free (academy)

CB: Daley Blind - €16m

LB: Noussair Mazraoui - free (academy)

CDM: Lasse Schone - free (Bosman transfer)

CDM: Frenkie de Jong - €1 (one euro)

RM: Hakim Ziyech €11m

CAM: Donny van de Beek - free (academy)

LM: David Neres - €12m

ST: Dusan Tadic - €11.5m

Total - €50.65m

What’s Next?

Ajax will face either of Manchester City or Tottenham in the semi-final as both English sides will battle it out in today’s other quarter-final return leg tie at the Etihad.

