"The best attack in the world"–RB Leipzig coach hails PSG ahead of Champions League clash

RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch dubbed PSG's front three as the "best attack in the world" ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

However, he also described PSG's attack as a "work in progress," but revealed how Leipzig need to be in top form to get some points on the board.

Here's what he said:

"PSG's attack might still be a work in progress, but we still need to be fully switched on. We need a group effort to defend aggressively and every individual needs to be fearless in one-on-ones. We also need Pete Gulácsi in top form."

Marsch concluded by saying:

"Every UC Lfixture is a huge game and a tough task, but with absolute passion and self confidence, we have a chance to deliver a top performance and pick up a top result in a great stadium in front of fans."

PSG have had a bittersweet journey into the Champions League so far. Mauricio Pochettino's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge, which naturally attracted a lot of criticism.

However, PSG then ran riot at Parc de Princes, with Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi finding the back of the net against Manchester City.

Les Parisiens will be hoping to get back-to-back wins in the Champions League when they welcome RB Leipzig to the Parc des Princes for Tuesday's Group A clash.

Neymar Jr. ruled out of PSG's Champions League outing

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been ruled out of the clash with RB Leipzig due to an adductor muscle injury, the club said.

The club reported that Neymar has been complaining of groin pain since his return from international duty. He will undergo treatment in the next few days and will have to watch PSG take on Leipzig from the sidelines.

Furthermore, Mauro Icardi's personal life has been a matter of much title-tattle in the last few days. The gaffer revealed that the Argentinian hasn't been training with the club for the last few days. However, Icardi will be available for the clash, announced Pochettino.

Sergio Ramos is yet to make his debut for PSG. The former Champions League winner has been making great strides in his recovery and might get some playing time against Leipzig on Tuesday.

Angel Di Maria won't be a part of the roster either owing to his Champions League suspension. However, he will be returning for the reverse fixture in November.

