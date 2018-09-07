The best ever: The 6 players that have won every UEFA and FIFA club competition

Bill Papargyriou 07 Sep 2018

The 1988 Dutch side had some of the great players of all-time

Many great footballers of the past and the present have managed to achieve huge success with their clubs, winning many different titles. However, only six players in the history of European football conquered every international title their club competed for.

Four Italians and two Dutch, all of them exceptional players of their generation, have managed to win every international club competition recognized by UEFA and FIFA. The Italian quartet played an integral role in Juventus' golden and highly successful late 1970s and 1980s under the guidance of Giovanni Trapattoni. In fact, the four of them formed the foundations, along with the legendary Claudio Gentile, of the Juve defence for at least seven seasons and led the club to many and different glories.

On the other part, the Dutchmen, one a great defender and the other an equally great midfielder, conquered with Ajax an impressive list of domestic and international club titles.

#1 Gaetano Scirea

Gaetano Scirea: One of the greatest defenders of all-times

Considered one of the best defenders of all-time, the fabled Scirea led Juventus to immense glories. A libero years ahead of his time, he laid the standards by which all future defenders would be judged by. A paradigm of sportsmanship as well as leadership, Scirea was classy and he ended his professional career with zero red cards. Apart from these, the Italian legend is one of the sex players that have won every international club competition.

Scirea arrived at Juventus from Atalanta in 1974 and remained in Turin until his retirement in 1988. The defender played an integral part in developing the role of libero where he excelled at. In fact, Gaetano Scirea, Dino Zoff and later Stefano Tacconi, Claudio Gentile and Antonio Cabrini formed one of the greatest, if not the greatest, defence in club history leading Juventus to an enormous amount of titles from 1975 to 1986.

The legendary defender won with Juventus seven Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias, one European Cup (the former Champions League), one UEFA Cup (the former Europa League), one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and one Intercontinental Cup. His success was not limited to Juventus' titles, as he led Italia in the top of the world in 1982.

Scirea passed away in the age of just 36 after two cars collided in Poland on 3 September 1989. He left a massive legacy behind while Juventus have named their stadium's south stand after him.

