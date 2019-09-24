The Best FIFA Football Awards: 5 players who were unlucky to miss out on the FIFA FIFPro World11

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 45 // 24 Sep 2019, 19:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 ceremony took place in Milan

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony was conducted in Milan on the 23rd of September and plenty of football fanatics awaited that particular occasion with bated breath.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil Van Dijk were vying to be crowned the Best Men’s Player while the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 was also a source of intrigue.

Unsurprisingly, the diminutive Argentine took home the premier prize after conjuring a breath-taking 2018-19 season.

However, contrastingly, the World11 threw up its fair share of questionable selections and it ultimately, left most across the globe scratching their heads.

The team comprised of Alisson Becker as the goalkeeper whereas Marcelo, Matthijs de Ligt, Sergio Ramos and Van Dijk made the cut as defenders.

In the middle third, Frenkie de Jong and Luka Modric were preferred while Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, Messi and Ronaldo rounded off the attacking quartet.

However, there were numerous footballers that could and rather should consider themselves unlucky to have not scooped up the glamorous accolade.

Thus, through the course of this article, we would take a look at five such players who certainly deserved to be included.

Honourable mentions: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Advertisement

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Alexander-Arnold has been brilliant for Liverpool in the past eighteen months

The Liverpool full-back has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past eighteen months and unfortunately for oppositions, he isn’t showing any signs of letting up.

In the 2018-19 season, Trent Alexander-Arnold was magnificent for the Reds as they laid their hands on the Champions League and nearly ended their elusive wait for the Premier League.

Through the course of the campaign, the defender managed to accumulate 15 assists in the aforementioned competitions and also made the net bulge once.

More importantly though, he provided Liverpool with a constant attacking outlet down the flanks, thereby allowing the Reds’ famed front three to come in-field and wreak havoc.

On the defensive front, he was sound too and ensured that the Merseysiders kept things quiet at the back.

Thus, the right-back performed all the roles asked of him and looked primed to make it to the World 11.

However, that didn’t materialise as the Englishman was overlooked. His omission was even more startling considering Sergio Ramos, who endured a torrid 2018-19 season, was preferred in the team.

Yet, considering the form Alexander-Arnold is in, one wouldn’t put it past him challenging for those spots this time next year.

1 / 5 NEXT