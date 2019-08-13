The Best FIFA Men's Player 2019: Top 5 contenders for the award - August 2019

Who shall win the 2019 Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year Award?

Hello and welcome back to our assessment of the top contenders for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the year 2019 at the start of August 2019. There has been some significant changes in our rankings since our last assessment in July and we are here with the latest updates.

FIFA recently released their final 10 man shortlist for the 2019 Best FIFA Men's Player of the year and there has been some glaring miss in the final list. Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling could not make the cut and as such those two miss out from the top 5 list at the start of August. Most significantly, it means a change in the top three.

The month of July saw the clubs indulge in the transfer market and there was very little action in terms of competitive football. Teams prepared for the upcoming season and were involved in pre-season games to get up to speed before the start of the new season.

As such, there were not too many areas to judge players on and players have been assessed based on their performance from the start of this year.

FIFA shall announce the winner on 23rd September, in the Best FIFA Football Award Show in Milan, but who is leading the race at the start of August? Read on to find out.

#5 Eden Hazard (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard has been handed the No. 7 shirt at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard ended last season on a high, blowing away Arsenal in the final of the UEFA Europa League and helping Chelsea finish the season as the Europa League Champions. The Blues also ended up third in the Premier League table and Hazard was the stand out performer of the year for the London club.

The former Chelsea man was rewarded for his fantastic performance with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, as Real Madrid finally came calling and a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

Since joining the Spanish giants, though, things have been a little slow for Eden Hazard. He started the preseason strong, impressing in the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The Belgian has blown hot and cold at times since then, however, it is still only pre-season now, so he has enough time to turn his season around.

Eden Hazard has been handed the No. 7 shirt at Real Madrid for the upcoming season, which see him join a prestigious list. At the start of August, the Belgian is 5th among the top contenders in our rankings.

