The Best FIFA Men's Player 2019: Top 5 contenders for the award - July 2019

The race to the FIFA Best Men's Player of 2019 is heating up

Hello and welcome back to our assessment of the top contenders for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the year 2019 at the start of July 2019. There has been some significant changes in our rankings since our last assessment in May and the race is heating up well so far.

June saw players compete in the UEFA Nations League in Europe, while the Copa America 2019 also saw a host of top players compete for the big prize. While Portugal defeated the Netherlands to lift the inaugural Nations League, Brazil and Peru will battle it out in the final of the 2019 Copa America. As a result, there has been a few changes in this list as well.

Today we bring you the top five players in the world at this moment. But who makes the cut and who is left out? Read on to find out more.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)

Ronaldo was on fire for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League Semi Final

The Portguese had a decent debut season in the Serie A, where he scored 21 goals from 31 appearances. However, he failed to win the Serie A Golden Boot and help Juventus win the Champions League.

Ronaldo finished the season with a decent 28 goals in all competition, however, it was average by his standards. He did end the season with the Supercoppa Italiana as well as the Serie A title, but it wasn't enough to guarantee him a top contender spot in the race to the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the year 2019 at the start of June.

However, all that changed in the UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo did not play a part in the league stage of the tournament, but was recalled to the team as his country reached the semi-final. He was reinstated in the starting eleven against Switzerland in the semifinals and the Juventus striker responded in style.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 25th minute to give his team the lead, but Switzerland equalized through Ricardo Rodriguez in the 57th minute. In the 88th minute of the game, the Portuguese superstar made it 2-1, giving his team the lead again. In the 90th minute, Ronaldo completed his hattrick, virtually killing off any chance of a Swiss comeback and fired his team into the finals.

The Portuguese had a quiet final, but Portugal still managed to win the UEFA Nations League and became the first champions of the tournament. As a result, Ronaldo has stormed back into the race to the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the year 2019 and is fifth among the top contenders at the start of July.

