The Best FIFA Men's Player 2019: Top 5 contenders for the award (June 2019)

The Best FIFA Awards. Image Courtesy - FIFA Website

Hello and welcome to our assessment of the top contenders for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the year 2019 at the start of June 2019. With less than 4 months left for the awards, the race has warmed up very well so far. This year's award is scheduled for 23rd of September 2019, at Milan.

FIFA has been presenting FIFA World Player of the Year award since 1991, but from 2010, the award was merged with the Ballon d'Or for 6 years. From 2016, FIFA revamped the awards and named it the Best FIFA Men's Player.

At the start of June, there no doubt that this is a season of Premier League dominance in European football. Both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League finals were contested between Premier League sides. Chelsea won the Europa League, whereas Liverpool were crowned the Champions League winners.

The effects have been felt in our assessment too, and as many as 4 Premier League players make it into our top 5 rankings at the start of June. But who is the top contender for the award at the start of the month? Read on to find out more.

#5 Eden Hazard (Belgium, Chelsea)

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Eden Hazard might be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu, but he presented his current club Chelsea with the perfect parting gift at the end of May. Hazard sizzled one last time in the colours of Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final, scoring two goals and putting in a man of the match performance. Chelsea went on to win 4-1 against Arsenal, and became the Europa League Champions. He was also crucial in the Blues' 3rd place finish in the Premier League and helped turn Maurizio Sarri's inaugural season into a success.

The Belgian scored 2 goals and picked up 3 assists in May, which propelled him into 5th position in our list. Hazard ended the season with 21 goals and 17 assists from 51 games in all competitions for Chelsea. It is not a wonder that even Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has openly stated his desire to add Hazard to Real Madrid team. The Belgian has been one of the best players in Europe this season and one can only wonder how much better he will get in Spain, once he completes his impending move.

