The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022: Ranking the top 5 favourites - November 2022

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award recognizes the best performing men's footballer over the course of a season. For the 2021 edition of the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, achievements during the period from 8 October 2020 to 7 August 2021.were taken into consideration.

However, there is a slight change this time around. The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 will only be announced after the 2022 FIFA World CUp in Qatar. Up until now, the award has been given to honor the best player during the previous season.

But this time, the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20, will be a decisive factor in determining who goes home with the prestigious award. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favorites to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Belgium are not as formidable a unit as they were when they were heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Some of the top stars of their 'golden generation' have faded and a few others are out of form. But one player they can wholly rely on once again is Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne has been in excellent form for City so far this season. He was also their best player in the 2021-22 season and was named the 'Premier League Player of the Season'. He was also included in the PFA Team of the Year and the Champions League Team of the Season.

De Bruyne scored 19 goals and provided 14 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for City in the 2021-22 season. He has already scored three goals and picked up 13 assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this term.

#4 Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar is Brazil's main man as they head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites to win football's biggest prize. Neymar missed the majority of the 2021-22 season for Paris Saint-Germain but managed to finish the season on a high.

He scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians last term. It's quite incredible that Neymar has already bettered those figures this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in just 19 appearances.

Neymar won the Ligue 1 title last season with PSG and will be hoping to lead the Selecao to World Cup glory.

#3 Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

If the Best FIFA Men's Player Award was to be decided as usual and only achievements from the previous season were taken into account, Karim Benzema would be the favorite. The French marksman was in phenomenal form for Los Blancos last term.

His goalscoring exploits fired Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles in the 2021-22 season. He scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side last term.

Benzema has already been named 'La Liga Best Player', 'Champions League Player of the Season' and 'UEFA Men's Player of the Year' in 2022. However, France are not widely viewed as favorites to win the World Cup this year and the team hasn't been in great form heading into the tournament.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe was in spectacular form in the 2021-22 season for Paris Saint-Germain. Despite their Round of 16 exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, Mbappe was one of the best players in the tournament.

Mbappe scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for PSG in the 2021-22 season. He was the top scorer and top assist provider in Ligue 1 as the Parisians won the Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe is arguably France's X-factor heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has been in terrific form for PSG so far this term as well, scoring 18 goals and providing five goals and 19 appearances across all competitions. Mbappe is definitely one of the top contenders for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award this time.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Will Messi win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for a second time in his career?

Argentina are among the favorites heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi's incredible form is definitely one of the factors that makes this Argentinian side a force to be reckoned with. Messi had a rather underwhelming debut campaign at PSG by his own lofty standards.

In the 2021-22 season, the 35-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. But Messi has returned to his best this term and has been tearing it up for both club and country in recent times.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season. In his last three appearances for Argentina, Messi has scored a whopping nine goals.

If Messi can guide La Albiceleste to World Cup glory, he will be the top contender to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022.

