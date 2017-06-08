The calculated brilliance of Zinedine Zidane

He enjoyed an incredible and memorable playing career, but Zinedine Zidane is already on course to emulate that success as a manager.

He is the steely-eyed Machiavellian character that continues to make football history almost 30 years after making his senior debut for Cannes back in 1989. His playing career is defined by moments of brilliance and moments of emotion, but always on the biggest stages of all.

The complete attacking midfielder, Zidane made the impossible possible, while his background kept him humble and grateful for all that he achieved. Growing up as the son of Algerian immigrants in the tough streets of Marseille, Zidane quickly learnt about both life and football, and it shaped a character that could not be distorted by the riches and silverware of his subsequent success.

On Saturday night in Cardiff, Zinedine Zidane became the first manager to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League trophy since Arrigo Sacchi achieved the same feat with AC Milan in 1990. Back then it was the European Cup, but the significance remained the same.

Many great managers since Sacchi have tried and failed to emulate that achievement. Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Fabio Capello, Marcello Lippi, Louis van Gaal, Vincente Del Bosque and others from this elite list of managers of the last three decades could not do what rookie boss Zidane did on Saturday. Since his elevation to the Real Madrid hot-seat in January 2016, Zidane has claimed five major titles.

Zidane has become the first manager to retain the UEFA Champions League trophy in its current guise

Of course, he has been assisted in this success by one of the most expensive collection of players ever assembled in the history of the world game, but that can bring its own problems too. However, there are few managers that can walk into such an environment and have some of the best players in the world look back at them in awe. That is the power and the legend of Zidane.

The players that he manages fell in love with football watching him dominate the world game. The tricks they would practice in the playground were inspired by Zidane's performances on the world stage. The current generation grew up wanting to be Zinedine Zidane.

His ability made him one of the best in the world, one of the best ever. But it was his passion and emotion that gave him his edge. His playing career ended in spectacular style as he headbutted his way out of the 2006 FIFA World Cup final. Various translations of what Italian defender Marco Materazzi actually said to spark such a reaction are well-documented, but it is Zidane's lack of regret that shows the character that was developed on the streets of Marseille.

“If you look at the 14 red cards I had in my career, 12 of them were a result of provocation,” explained Zidane. “This isn't justification, this isn’t an excuse, but my passion, temper and blood made me react.”

Zidane’s playing career ends in controversy at the 2006 FIFA World Cup final

Not reacting would mean that Zidane would not have been true to himself, and in his eyes that would have tarnished any success that may have followed for France on that night in Germany. These are the sort of characteristics that have made Zidane such a popular and respected manager in the Real Madrid dressing room.

Even the most egotistical figures know where they stand with Zidane, and a moment of petulance of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the season was effectively dealt with as the Portuguese star ran to embrace his manager when celebrating a goal in the following game. There will be no massaging of egos with Zidane. There will be honesty, and things will be done Zidane's way.

How long the Frenchman remains in charge of Real Madrid is impossible to know, but his immediate success has given him serious protection should he wish to remain for the long-haul. Should he decide to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu he will need to manage a revolving door of star names, each with their own demands and egos, but there will only ever be one winner.

Player power has reached an unprecedented high in the modern game as players increasingly dictate drastic action to the boardrooms above, but even though Zidane has been retired as a player for over a decade, his brilliance ensures that he remains as relevant as ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played a key role in Zidane’s success at Real Madrid

Learning his managerial trade briefly under Carlo Ancelotti, there was a natural transition for Zidane into the Real Madrid job, but his status is such that he requires no introduction anywhere in the world. As a player, he defined a generation with his all-round game.

From his technique to his strength, Zidane was a footballing genius on a level unmatched until Ronaldo and Messi took the game onto a different platform. However, they are just two of millions of youngsters that were once inspired by the Frenchman, and now up and coming coaches and managers will study his style and approach as they look to emulate his success in this latest chapter of his football career.

Zinedine Zidane is already on course to become a managerial great

The UEFA Champions League is the trophy that defines managerial careers, and it is the Holy Grail that motivates the likes of Guardiola, Mourinho, Ancelotti and others to pursue their search for perfection. Zidane has only recently joined this particular party, but has already shown the potential to suggest that he will soon leave other well-established managers in his wake.

Juventus may have asked questions of Real Madrid in the opening half in Cardiff last weekend, but Zidane answered them at half-time, and the small tactical tweaks in the midfield area that he used to control so well were sufficient to allow his side to celebrate victory. A genius as a player, a potential great as a manager, a man forged from the right beliefs and values, Zidane is set to dominate the beautiful game for many more years to come.