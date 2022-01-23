"The club is listening and seeing what's going on"- Pochettino provides update on PSG's pursuit of Premier League midfielder

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on rumors linking the French giants with a move for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The Argentine has, however, revealed that the Ligue 1 club are 'listening and seeing what's going on'.

According to the Guardian, PSG are interested in signing Ndombele on a six-month long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly open to the prospect of parting ways with Ndombele. The French midfielder has failed to live up to expectations since joining the club from Lyon in 2019.

Mauricio Pochettino has, however, refused to give an insight into PSG's transfer plans or talk about players from other clubs.

"I don't like to talk about rumors and players who are not in our club. We have high-quality players, the club has done a great job this summer. The transfer window is open. The club is listening and seeing what's going on," said Pochettino in a press conference via French journalist Hadrien Grenier.

Tanguy Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £54 million. The midfielder struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League, and was heavily criticized for his underwhelming performances.

Ndombele showed signs of improvement last season, scoring six goals in 46 appearances across all competitions. The 25-year-old has, however, fallen down the pecking order since the appointment of manager Antonio Conte.

Tottenham are keen to recoup majority of the £54 million they spent on Ndombele.

Fabrizio Romano



PSG board now in direct contact with Ndombele agents. Talks will continue in the next hours between Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain for Tanguy Ndombele deal. Spurs will only accept if PSG will cover 100% of the salary until end of the season. Negotiations ongoing.

PSG could view Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could be on his way out of the Parcs des Princes despite joining PSG just seven months ago. The 31-year-old joined PSG on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Liverpool at the end of last season.

The midfielder has, however, struggled to make an impact during his time with the French club, and has come in for heavy criticism for his lack of consistency. He has made 25 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored three goals.

"I can't say I'm completely happy,” said Wijnaldum prior to Netherlands’ World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar in November as per Eurosport.

"The situation is not what I wanted. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult," he added.

Transfer News Live



Georginio Wijnaldum could make a January loan move to Arsenal. The former Liverpool midfielder is willing to leave PSG and is keen on a move back to England.

(Source: Sky Sports)

PSG could therefore look to either sell or loan out the former Liverpool star during the ongoing transfer window. The French giants could then switch their focus to signing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as Wijnaldum's replacement.

