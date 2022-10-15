“The club will honor him because he is the greatest player in history” – Barcelona president Joan Laporta reveals he is set to meet Lionel Messi in Paris amid talk of Camp Nou return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that he will meet Lionel Messi in Paris, amid widespread rumors about the star's return to Camp Nou. The 35-year-old is currently in his final year at the Parc des Princes, having completed a full season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, he is yet to renew his contract in Paris, which has given rise to discussions about a potential move.

Speaking about his continued interest in the Argentine playmaker, Laporta stated (via BarcaTimes):

“On Monday, I will see Leo Messi in Paris. The club will honor him because he is the greatest player in history. He is a PSG player and I can’t talk now about Messi’s return.”

Speaking to Barca TV about Lionel Messi (via Mundo Deportivo), the president reiterated that he has to respect the fact that the Barcelona legend is playing for PSG:

"He is a PSG player and we would not do anyone any favors and we have to respect him. We are very aware of Leo's recognition. There are many Catalans who continue to wear Leo's shirt."

The looming El Clasico clash against Real Madrid has also seen the Blaugrana president discuss the ongoing sporting project at Barcelona:

"If there is a good result on Sunday, it will help the project, but it will not falter and it will get better. That's where we are. Once the club is saved financially and the squad has improved, we will improve the team.

"This team is making progress. Adjustments are still to be made that will make it even better. We are working for the winter market. We are in talks with the football management and the coaching staff, with the intention of constantly improving this team."

Barcelona fans angry with Lionel Messi for liking Instagram post

Following the Blaugrana's hard-fought match against Inter Milan, where both sides managed a 3-3 draw, Lautaro Martinez shared an Instagram post. In it, Martinez's team (Inter Milan) is seen celebrating.

Notably, the draw has not been beneficial for Barcelona, who could now be kicked out of the Champions League if results don't go their way.

However, to the ire of the Blaugranes, Messi liked Martinez's celebratory post. The Inter Milan striker has had a stumbling season, but was on form to stun Barca at Camp Nou with a brilliant goal.

The Barcelona supporters were not happy with their legend's decision to like the post, according to Sport Bible. Notably, it was posted by a team and player that could have pushed the Catalans out of the continental competition.

