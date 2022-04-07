"The club works on the present and the future" - Xavi provides crucial contract update involving 2 Barcelona superstars 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has given an update on the contract renewal of two players who he considers to be part of the future team. He believes Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele will soon accept the contract extension being offered to them by the club.

Xavi spoke to the press ahead of the clash against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. He took on the pressing issues at Camp Nou. He urged his players to remain consistent in their performances and end the season on a high note.

Speaking on Araujo's contract extension, Xavi said:

"For us as technical staff and as a coach, it is a guarantee that he is a player who can play in Barcelona for ten years. He’s good with the ball and that’s what we are asking for. He is happy to be at Barcelona. He is a humble player and it’s fun to have players like him.”

The former Spain international said that he is hoping to have Dembele in his future plans at the club.

He added:

“I have several times, the club works on the present and the future. Ousmane is an important player for us, and I hope he stays.”

The former player turned manager has turned things around for the Spanish giants in La Liga after they were left languishing under Ronald Koeman. They were in ninth position when the Spaniard took over in November. Barcelona thrashed table leaders Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico and humbled Sevilla 1-0 to claim second spot in the La Liga table.

They crashed out of the Champions League group stages to play in the Europa league. They had a very poor start to the ongoing season and the players' distrust was growing. However, the arrival of Xavi from Qatari club Al Sadd gave them a much-needed boost. Since then, the Spanish legend has been working out on plans to rebuild the Catalan club.

Memphis Depay joins the injury list of Barcelona players ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt clash

Memphis Depay recently picked up an injury as he joins Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti on Blaugrana's injury list. Luuk De Jong is still recovering from Covid-19 and Ansu Fati is yet to announce his comeback in the team.

Depay suffered a hamstring injury in the training sessions ahead of the Europa League clash. Xavi has some of his key players missing from the pitch as he aims to challenge arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga title race as well. They sit 12 points behind Los Blancos with a game in hand.

