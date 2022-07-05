"The contract will expire in 2023" – Jorginho's agent opens up on 'priority' as Chelsea midfielder enters final year of contract amid Juventus links

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has revealed that the Italian midfielder's priority is to remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Juventus are interested in signing Jorginho this summer. The 30-year-old central midfielder currently has just one year remaining on contract.

Based on his agent's comments, it looks likely that Jorginho could soon be penning a contract extension with the Blues. Speaking in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Joao Santos said the following:

"Chelsea are the priority. The contract will expire in 2023, I think we will talk about the renewal from September."

Chelsea have been in the market to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers.

One defender on the Blues' radar is Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. According to the aforementioned source, Thomas Tuchel's side made an offer worth €40 million plus Timo Werner. However, the Old Lady rejected that particular bid.

Jorginho's contract situation now makes him a tempting option to include in any future bid to the Italian giants. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Blues could include both Jorginho and Christian Pulisic to sweeten the deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

Jorginho has been one of the most important players in the Chelsea squad under the management of Thomas Tuchel. He made 47 appearances last season and contributed nine goals and four assists across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Jorginho finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings last year after guiding the Blues to the Champions League title. He even played a vital role in Italy's triumphant run at Euro 2020.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Manchester City superstar

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with a move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling this summer. According to Sky Sports, the two sides are now in advanced talks over a possible transfer, with Tuchel being a big advocate of the deal.

Similar to Jorginho, Sterling also has one year remaining on his contract with Manchester City. The Premier League champions are ready to part ways with their star attacker if they can get around £50 million (€58 million).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one. Chelsea have new direct contact scheduled with Man City to close Raheem Sterling deal. Positive talks also on Friday, waiting for final details on both player and club sides in order to complete the agreement.Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one. Chelsea have new direct contact scheduled with Man City to close Raheem Sterling deal. Positive talks also on Friday, waiting for final details on both player and club sides in order to complete the agreement. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one. https://t.co/38sYNK62Kq

Chelsea, meanwhile, are keen to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season after letting Romelu Lukaku join Inter Milan on a loan deal.

