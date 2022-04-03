4 players who can takeover the captain's armband at Chelsea

Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta freshly penned a year-long extension with Chelsea. However, his future beyond 2023 seems unsure.

The veteran player has been with the blues since 2012, after signing from French club Marseille.

Azpilicueta has gone on to become an integral member of the team for the London side, playing in various positions across the defense. He also inherited the club captain's armband from former defender Gary Cahill in 2019, after having served as his vice.

Gary Cahill had Azpilicueta as vice-captain

Currently aged 32, it is expected that Azpilicueta's time at Stamford Bridge will gradually come to an end, and he could leave sooner rather than later.

The big question remains, should the Spaniard eventually leave, who will take over from him as Chelsea's next captain? This article will look at four likely candidates to take over captaincy.

#1 Jorginho

Current vice-captain Jorginho

The Italian midfielder is currently the deputy, which makes him a trusted candidate to take the armband from Azpilicueta.

The recent trend at Chelsea of the vice-captain inheriting the armband from the former captain works in his favor.

Jorginho occasionally leads the Blues in Azpilicueta's absence

Recall that Cahill inherited the armband from John Terry in 2017, while current skipper Azpilicueta was officially made captain in 2019 after Cahill left the club.

Jorginho is a very respected player within the dressing room. He has also skippered the Blues in many crucial matches. The Italian will no doubt be a good long-term captain.

#2 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva is an experienced veteran

The veteran Brazilian defender is another player who would be a good candidate to replace Azpilicueta. A born leader, he has worn the captain's armband for almost every team he has played with.

The defender is the current skipper of the Brazil national team. He was the longest serving captain at his former club PSG, leading them for well over seven years.

Silva is PSG's longest serving captain

Thiago Silva's leadership abilities were evident early in his career. He captained an AC Milan team full of legends against Chievo, achieving a 4-0 victory. The Brazilian has captained Chelsea a few times as well during Frank Lampard's tenure.

#3 Reece James

James looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge for a long time

Another player who has what it takes to succeed Azpilicueta as the club's next captain is his fellow defender Reece James.

The young English star has been at his boyhood club Chelsea since the tender age of six.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



Who says no? Born to do it. Destiny Reece James' Dad, Nigel, has told The Athletic that Reece's ambition is to become Chelsea captain.Who says no? Born to do it. Destiny Reece James' Dad, Nigel, has told The Athletic that Reece's ambition is to become Chelsea captain. Who says no? Born to do it. Destiny 💙 https://t.co/GJ5CwzanHY

James was one of the academy players who broke into the Chelsea first team under Frank Lampard and has gone on to establish himself as a key member.

The leadership position isn't really new to to James, as he was once the captain of the Blues' youth side and led them to win the FA Youth Cup in the 2017-2018 season.

James also wore the captain's armband during his last game on loan at Wigan in 2019, which showed his leadership qualities. He could well and truly be a long-term solution, given he is one of Chelsea's most vital players. The club will hang on to him with full force.

#4 Mason Mount

Mount could replace Azpilicueta as captain

Lastly, on players who could take over from Azpilicueta as the next club captain is midfielder Mason Mount.

The 23 year old star has even been tipped to take up the armband at Chelsea in the near future by some blues legends such as John Terry.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"I think Mason [Mount] has got the ability to go on and I think he’s capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck if we need to."



[via John Terry on his preference for the next #Chelsea captain:"I think Mason [Mount] has got the ability to go on and I think he’s capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck if we need to."[via @stadiumastro John Terry on his preference for the next #Chelsea captain:"I think Mason [Mount] has got the ability to go on and I think he’s capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck if we need to."[via @stadiumastro]

Mount has shown great leadership quality despite being very young at the club, and has worn the armband twice already at Chelsea.

The England national was named Blues captain against Luton Town during Frank Lampard's last game at Chelsea last year. He led them to a come-from-behind victory in a very close game.

Thomas Tuchel also trusted him with the armband against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final last season. This shows that he is not bereft of captaincy experience despite his young age, and could be a great long-term solution.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit