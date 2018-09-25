The Dream team from Game Six of the English Premier League

Game week six of the English Premier League saw 25 goals being scored, with Manchester City thumping past Cardiff City with a 5-0 scoreline.

Burnley recorded their first Premier League win of the season after a power-packed performance against Bournemouth to win 4-0. Sean Dyche would be a relieved man after getting his team's first victory, which lifted them off the bottom position in the league standings.

Liverpool continued their fairy-tale run, winning their sixth match after crushing Southampton 3-0.

Manchester United and Chelsea dropped crucial points this week after they drew their games with Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

Let's look at the players who impressed during Game week six.

GOALKEEPER

Lukasz Fabianski - West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski

Manuel Pellegrini should be a happy man after his team's performance against Chelsea, particularly with Fabianski, who pulled off six saves in the match to keep the scores level. His effort to deny Morata in the 66th minute with the ball hitting him flush in the face and the stoppage-time save with a low dive to his left from Ross Barkley's effort were outstanding.

DEFENDERS

Joel Matip - Liverpool

Joel Matip scoring with a header

Jurgen Klopp continued to influence the team, as Liverpool became the only unbeaten side in the league. Matip impressed with his first start of the season and scored with a towering header from a corner. He won the aerial duels in defense, which, combined with his attacking gameplay, helped the Reds to a 3-0 victory against Southampton.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner kick in the 21st minute helped Matip score against Southampton. The defender played a pivotal role in the Red's defense to deny the Southampton forward's goal scoring opportunities. He continues to impress Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool's astounding start to the Premier League season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Crystal Palace

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

In the pouring rain, Roy Hodgson's team settled for a draw against Newcastle, with Crystal Palace having missed chances of getting into the lead on more than one occasion. Wan-Bissaka impressed with his attacking initiatives when he blasted a shot from the back post, which struck the oncoming defender, resulting in a corner. He then set up Andros Townsend with a left footed shot from outside the box which sailed too high.

