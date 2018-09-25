Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Dream team from Game Six of the English Premier League

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Feature
259   //    25 Sep 2018, 14:46 IST

Game week six of the English Premier League saw 25 goals being scored, with Manchester City thumping past Cardiff City with a 5-0 scoreline.

Burnley recorded their first Premier League win of the season after a power-packed performance against Bournemouth to win 4-0. Sean Dyche would be a relieved man after getting his team's first victory, which lifted them off the bottom position in the league standings.

Liverpool continued their fairy-tale run, winning their sixth match after crushing Southampton 3-0.

Manchester United and Chelsea dropped crucial points this week after they drew their games with Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

Let's look at the players who impressed during Game week six.


GOALKEEPER


Lukasz Fabianski - West Ham United

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Lukasz Fabianski

Manuel Pellegrini should be a happy man after his team's performance against Chelsea, particularly with Fabianski, who pulled off six saves in the match to keep the scores level. His effort to deny Morata in the 66th minute with the ball hitting him flush in the face and the stoppage-time save with a low dive to his left from Ross Barkley's effort were outstanding.


DEFENDERS


Joel Matip - Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
Joel Matip scoring with a header

Jurgen Klopp continued to influence the team, as Liverpool became the only unbeaten side in the league. Matip impressed with his first start of the season and scored with a towering header from a corner. He won the aerial duels in defense, which, combined with his attacking gameplay, helped the Reds to a 3-0 victory against Southampton.


Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner kick in the 21st minute helped Matip score against Southampton. The defender played a pivotal role in the Red's defense to deny the Southampton forward's goal scoring opportunities. He continues to impress Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool's astounding start to the Premier League season.


Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Premier League
Aaron Wan-Bissaka

In the pouring rain, Roy Hodgson's team settled for a draw against Newcastle, with Crystal Palace having missed chances of getting into the lead on more than one occasion. Wan-Bissaka impressed with his attacking initiatives when he blasted a shot from the back post, which struck the oncoming defender, resulting in a corner. He then set up Andros Townsend with a left footed shot from outside the box which sailed too high.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Ilkay Gundogan Bernardo Silva Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips Premier League Teams
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Premier League 2018/19: Six best moments from this weekend
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: 5 Players who could win the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The best XI of the first game week
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Which top six club won the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 4 things to expect from the...
RELATED STORY
3 factors that will determine whether Liverpool can win...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool can win the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018: 3 most impressive teams from gameweek 1
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who never got picked in the Team of the...
RELATED STORY
How will each Top 6 team fare in the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us