The five Premier League clubs with most goals in 2022

The Premier League has witnessed an entertaining season so far. With clubs fighting for their places in the table, the final third of the campaign is only going to get more interesting.

Liverpool and Manchester City seem to be the only contenders to win the title race, with the latter leading the other by a point at the top. It is going to be a nail-biting finish given how these two clubs have shown immense character and grit throughout the 2021-22 season.

The Premier League is never shy of goals

The calendar year 2022 has seen a lot of surprises, with many teams and players turning their form around positively. The Premier League itself has seen some remarkable changes in performance, only helping the league get more competitive.

The league has seen a flurry of goals scored since the start of 2022 and there have been some unexpected entries on this list.

Here, we take a look at the clubs who have scored the highest number of goals in England's top-tier league since the beginning of the new year.

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Premier League

It is both surprising and amazing how Wolverhampton Wanderers have ended up on this list. Since the start of 2022, they have played 14 matches, out of which six have been losses.

Wolves have gone on to score 20 goals in the process and beat the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City. What makes this even more fascinating is that they have failed to score in four of their 14 matches this calendar year and still have managed to score 20 goals.

While impressive, Wolves can surely do better if they can bring more consistency to their game. If they manage to do so, they can certainly end up securing a place in Europe for next season.

#4 Chelsea

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea look to be in a better position in the Premier League table compared to their other competitors for the Champions League spot. The Blues have been somewhat inconsistent as the season has progressed but have done well in 2022.

Having played just ten matches so far this calendar year, Chelsea have lost only twice. In 2022, the Blues have gone on to score 21 goals to date, being ruthless at times in front of goal.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea matched their previous away record premier league win today.



Barnsley 0-6 Chelsea - 1998

Wigan 0-6 Chelsea - 2010

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea - 2022



Their best win this year came against Southampton in a 0-6 victory away from home. Chelsea will have to be more consistent in order to confirm their spot in Europe next season.

#3 Manchester City

Burnley v Manchester City - Premier League

The defending Premier League champions have done well so far this campaign. Under Pep Guardiola's management, Manchester City are leading the race for the title but Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are putting up a strong fight so far.

City have only played 11 games this calendar year and have only lost once in the process, which was to Tottenham Hotspur. In 11 games, they have scored 21 goals, which includes a 4-1 thrashing of rivals Manchester United.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Kevin De Bruyne has never finished a league campaign for Manchester City with more goals than assists, but this season he has 10 goals and 3 assists Kevin De Bruyne has never finished a league campaign for Manchester City with more goals than assists, but this season he has 10 goals and 3 assists 👀 Kevin De Bruyne has never finished a league campaign for Manchester City with more goals than assists, but this season he has 10 goals and 3 assists https://t.co/FIIFvUgE9J

Despite scoring 72 goals in the 2021-22 season, Manchester City have scored seven lesser goals than Liverpool. The Reds are ahead on goal difference by 5 goals which is a concern for City should both teams end the season on the same points.

#2 Liverpool

Liverpool v Watford - Premier League

Liverpool have been fantastic in the 2021-22 season so far. They have only got better this calendar year, securing ten wins out of the 12 matches they have played.

The Reds have scored goals for fun, as has been their tendency under Jurgen Klopp's management. They are yet to lose a match in the Premier League in 2022 which has helped them strongly challenge for the title and put pressure on Manchester City.

Liverpool FC @LFC 📽 A memorable night at Anfield as the Reds record a resounding 6-0 victory over Leeds United A memorable night at Anfield as the Reds record a resounding 6-0 victory over Leeds United 😍📽 https://t.co/tmM0Y0K5BL

They have scored 29 goals in their 12 matches so far in 2022 which includes a 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United at Anfield. With the tempo behind them, Liverpool will surely have a massive chance of snatching the title from City's hands from their remaining seven matches.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur 34

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

One of the biggest turnarounds this season has been the form of Tottenham Hotspur. Antonio Conte's appointment is reaping its fruit now as Spurs currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League.

They have registered nine wins out of the 14 matches they have played this calendar year and are making a strong case for a place in the Champions League next season. The 2022 has also seen Spurs captain Harry Kane get back into form and turned out to be very productive in front of goal.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Spurs 5-1 Newcastle United The highlights. 🍿Spurs 5-1 Newcastle United The highlights. 🍿🎥 Spurs 5-1 Newcastle United https://t.co/K8dkkXw7SC

Tottenham Hotspur have so far scored 34 goals in 2022 and have been quite brutal, having scored five goals in two different games. With their current form, the north London side have a great chance to upset the odds and finish in the top four at the end of the season.

