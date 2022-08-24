"The food is disgusting and the women look like porcelain" - Angel Di Maria's wife says Argentine agreed to move to Manchester United only for the money 

Angel Di Maria's wife has revealed how much she resented life in England following her husband's move to Manchester United.

The Argentina international joined the Red Devils in 2014 from Real Madrid with a huge reputation and high expectations. However, the playmaker failed to make an impact in the Premier League and scored just four times in his 32 appearances across all competitions under Louis van Gaal.

Di Maria left Old Trafford just a year after his arrival to join PSG, where he would spend seven seasons. Speaking to Argentinean TV channel LAM, the player's wife Jorgelina Cardoso opened up on the couple's time in England, claiming that they only moved for the money.

AS quoted by The Mail, Cardoso stated:

"Angel came to me one day and said: 'Look at this proposal from Manchester United."

She then told him to go alone, but insisted that they stick together. She further added:

"It was a lot of money, more than the Spaniards had offered. So, we went. If you work in a company and someone offers you double the salary, you go running.

"We were friends with Gianinna Maradona, (former Manchester City striker) Sergio Aguero's wife, and we travelled to Manchester on vacation for a year. It was always horrible! We came home and I said: 'If you're ever transferred, make sure it's anywhere in the world but England."

"I didn't like it at all... I can tell you. People are all weird. You walk around and you don't know if they're going to kill you. The food is disgusting. The women look like porcelain. Angel and I were in Madrid, at the best team in the world, perfect food, perfect weather, everything was perfect."

Angel Di Maria's wife claimed she told playmaker 'I want to kill myself' during Manchester United spell

Cardoso further emphasized that the pair only moved to Manchester United for a huge payday, but she clearly feels the move was not worth it as their experience was 'horrible'. She stated:

"I told him 'no way, no way,' but he kept saying we will be a little more financially secure and we have to go. We fought about it... We try to be closer when things go wrong. I don't blame him for going there. It was horrible, so horrible. I just told him, 'Darling, I want to kill myself, it's nighttime at two o'clock."

Di Maria left PSG this summer when his contract expired and has since joined Juventus. The 34-year-old still has hopes of playing for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup later this year.

