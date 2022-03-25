"The high demand is there" - Former international teammate thinks Lionel Messi will fulfill his PSG contract

Lionel Messi has come under fire at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in recent weeks after they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. Despite facing stern criticism from supporters, Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain expects the former Barcelona captain to fulfill his contract in Paris.

Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG after parting ways with Barcelona last summer. After struggling to adapt in his first year, rumors have started linking him with a departure from the club but Gonzalo Higuain is clear the playmaker will stay put.

GOAL @goal A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball 😦 https://t.co/icRKSgGOwN

The Inter Miami striker told Tyc Sports:

"Leo is clearly going to continue, after June, in the top competition, because the Qatar World Cup is coming. I think he will fulfill the contract in Paris. The high demand is there."

Many clubs will certainly be vying for Lionel Messi's signature once his contract with PSG runs down in the summer of 2023. Gonzalo Higuain has revealed he would be delighted to meet the Barcelona legend once again amid speculation linking him with a potential MLS switch.

"It would be a privilege to meet him again," the former Real Madird star continued. "He knows how much love I have for him. The decision goes through him. I think he will to fulfill the remainder of his contract in Paris".

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Leo Messi on future Barça return to @sport : “Barcelona return? Yes... I’ve always said it that I would love to be able to help the club. I’d love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it's going to be at Barcelona… I would like to contribute again” Leo Messi on future Barça return to @sport: “Barcelona return? Yes... I’ve always said it that I would love to be able to help the club. I’d love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it's going to be at Barcelona… I would like to contribute again” 🔴🇦🇷 #FCB

"Dreaming is free. The decision to come is his. If he completes the year of his contract in Paris. He would be free in June (NdR: 2023), it would be a bargain for everyone. They will kill each other for him. The decision and the desire go through him. I would recommend him to come to relax a little," added Higuain.

The playmaker has had one of his worst seasons ever in Paris, scoring just seven goals so far

Which clubs could Lionel Messi join after leaving PSG?

There have been many rumors linking Lionel Messi with a return to Barcelona over the last couple of weeks. The speculation bagged more weight when new Bluagrana coach Xavi Hernandez claimed the door is always open to the Argentine.

Meanwhile, the likes of Inter Milan, Manchester City and Inter Miami have all been linked with swooping for the attacker in recent months. A return to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys could also be among his potential options.

