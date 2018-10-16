The incredible starting XI of Premier League players who could be available for free next summer | October 2018

Manchester United's David De Gea

As things stand, there are some very big names in the Premier League whose contract situations seem a bit complicated at the moment.

Whether it is a bargain January transfer move or summer steal, scouts all over Europe are always on the lookout for players whose contracts are in the final stages and can be nicked on the cheap.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the best starting XI of Premier League, who can be available for next to nothing next summer.

Here we used a 3-5-2 formation and for players who didn't make the list, there will be honorable mentions at the end!

Goalkeeper: David De Gea - Manchester United

David De Gea in action in the Premier League

The highest rated goalkeeper in FIFA 19 David De Gea, clearly hasn't been in the best of the form recently.

The 2017-18 Cadbury Golden Glove winner is a world class player and won't be short of potential suitors should he decide to let his contract expire or force a January move.

But here's the catch, the Red Devils have the option to trigger an extra year's extension to the Spaniard's contract if they wish to, which could partially explain why rumors linking De Gea away from Old Trafford haven't really picked up.

Nonetheless, anything can happen in the world of football and if De Gea refuses to sign the contract extension we are in for an epic transfer saga.

Center-back: Toby Alderweireld - Tottenham Hotspurs

Alderweireld celebrates scoring in the Premier League

One of the most dependable defenders of the league, Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld has only 8 months left on his contract.

He is yet to sign a new deal with the club and according to reports in the Sun the contract talks have been stalled.

The Belgian ace was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer and that move could finally materialize if he doesn't agree to a new deal at the White Hart Lane.

Like De Gea, his contract too has 'an-extra-year' extension clause, which could complicate things a bit.

