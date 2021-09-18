"The kids think I'm going to Manchester City or Barcelona" - Free agent Andy Carroll opens up about his future

Barcelona and Manchester City could start seeing rumors linking them with a swoop for Andy Carroll after the former Newcastle attacker revealed his children want him to join either club.

Andy Carroll explained.

"The kids still think I'm going to sign for Manchester City or Barcelona, which we all know is not going to happen. But they're still pushing me on to get a club and it's what I want to do. I want to play in front of my family and win games. My drive and my passion hasn't faded away in the slightest. I'm very lucky to get paid for a hobby, really. If I wasn't doing it for a living, I'd be playing with my friends."

The striker became a free agent this summer after running out his contract with Newcastle United. Apparently, the club promised to meet him for renewal talks at the end of last season but a new deal failed to materialize. He revealed:

"After the [last] game [against Fulham]. It was, 'Ah, I might see you, I might not, we'll see what happens,' and then nothing happened. We just got on the bus and left and I never saw them again. My contract ran out and that was it. I never went back."

He added:

"I've still got my locker up there full of my stuff. The kitman rang me the other day, so I'm getting it moved down. I'm getting calls about Turkey and everywhere in Europe... I don't know where I'll end up. Ideally, it would be just around the corner from me, but if not I'd be happy to travel."

Could Barcelona or Manchester City sign Andy Carroll?

There will certainly be doubts about whether Andy Carroll is still at the level required to play for elite clubs like Barcelona or Manchester City. However, the current situation of the two clubs means it isn't entirely impossible.

Also Read

Manchester City didn't add any new strikers to their ranks during the summer transfer window as their attempt to sign Harry Kane failed. Should the Citizens decide to get a short-term option for the season, Andy Carroll could be in consideration.

The fact that the Englishman is currently a free agent also makes him a viable option for Barcelona, who are in a deep economic crisis at the moment. It remains to be seen what the striker's fate will be in the coming months.

