Ranking Premier League's "Big Six" based on the last time they won major silverware

Premier League clubs are often judged on the number of trophies they have in their collection. Players and managers work day and night to ensure that the club is on the right track and headed towards victory.

Winning trophies not only brings pride and joy to a club but also leads to added benefits such as prize money. Top players across Europe are also more likely to play for a team that has a good reputation in terms of winning titles.

The Premier League's "Big Six" are the most successful teams in the division

The "Big Six" of the Premier League have a rich history across several fronts and are giants of the game. To maintain this status, they need to give it their all and fight for every piece of silverware on the line.

Here, we take a look at the last time the Premier League’s top six clubs lifted any silverware. The trophies under consideration are the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

#1 Liverpool: 1 day

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool are the most recent winners of a major trophy, winning the Carabao Cup against Chelsea on Sunday. The Reds emerged winners after a grueling 11-10 penalty shootout.

The Reds have gone from top-four challengers to serious title contenders ever since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015. They have won the Premier League (2018-19) and Champions League (2019-20) on one occasion in each of the past three seasons. They are once again looking for silverware.

B/R Football @brfootball 21 of 22 penalties made in the shootout

Multiple disallowed goals

Missed chances

Goalkeeping heroics for both sides



What a game 21 of 22 penalties made in the shootoutMultiple disallowed goalsMissed chancesGoalkeeping heroics for both sidesWhat a game ▪️ 21 of 22 penalties made in the shootout ▪️ Multiple disallowed goals ▪️ Missed chances ▪️ Goalkeeping heroics for both sides What a game 😅 https://t.co/cVN6nj4l7V

This campaign has been challenging for Liverpool. They have had injury concerns and star players like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah missed out in January due to AFCON.

However, the Reds have coped tremendously well and are closing the gap with leaders Manchester City. They are just six points away from Cityzens with a game in hand. Apart from hoping for another Man City slip-up, Klopp will also have his eye on the Champions League and FA Cup.

#2 Chelsea: 16 days

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

With Manchester City and Liverpool stealing most of the spotlight in recent times, there is no denying the quality that Chelsea possess. The Blues have tasted tremendous success in the modern Premier League era and are a force to be reckoned with.

The last major trophy won by Chelsea was the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues defeated Palmeiras 2-1 to clinch their first-ever Club World Cup trophy in February. Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz saw their side overcome a gritty Palmeiras side. Thomas Tuchel has been a fantastic appointment for Chelsea and was key in their victory in the 2020-21 Champions League season.

Chelsea started the current Premier League season as title contenders but faltered a few months into the campaign. Nevertheless, they have had a commendable season and their performances have been impressive. The Blues are currently third in the Premier League.

#3 Manchester City: 280 days

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Manchester City have been the most dominant team in the Premier League over the past several years. Apart from arguably Liverpool, no other club has managed to put a halt to their relentless performances in the league.

Manchester City’s last trophy was the Premier League title itself, won in May 2021. The Sky Blues were at their unstoppable best and won the league with three games to spare. They also won the Carabao Cup that season, beating Aston Villa by two goals to one.

The 2020-21 season also marked the end of an era as Sergio Aguero announced his departure. The talismanic goalscorer left to join Barcelona but could not carry on due to health issues and had to retire from the game.

Manchester City are first in the league, but Liverpool are mounting pressure on them and are just six points behind with a game in hand. Costly slip-ups have affected what would otherwise have been a breezy Premier League campaign.

#4 Arsenal: 576 days

Arsenal v Chelsea - FA Cup Final

Arsenal have been a work in progress for the past several seasons but seem to be headed in the right direction under Mikel Arteta. Although they are nowhere near the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, the strides they have made are quite evident.

The Gunners’ last trophy was in August 2020 when they won the FA Cup against Chelsea. A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace set the seal on an impressive victory that saw the Gunners emerge 2-1 winners. The victory also meant that Arsenal qualified for the Europa League the following campaign.

Although they have been fairly impressive in English competitions, Arsenal need to work on their performances in European competitions. They are yet to win a Champions League or Europa League title.

The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United with three games in hand. They will look to qualify for the Champions League next season.

#5 Manchester United: 1741 days

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

After some spectacular times in the 90s and 2000s, Manchester United have faltered considerably. The Red Devils have struggled of late and have found it incredibly hard to replicate their phenomenal form in the past. Several managers have come and gone since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, but none have made a significant impact.

Manchester United’s last major trophy was the Europa League back in May 2017. United beat Ajax 2-0 in convincing fashion. Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were on the scoresheet as the Red Devils lifted their first Europa League trophy.

After a transfer window that brought Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the club have had an utterly disappointing 2021-22 season. United are currently fourth in the Premier League but have played three more games than their closest rivals.

#6 Tottenham: 5119 days

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Tottenham have always been criticized for their lack of drive when it comes to winning silverware. Even with world-class players like Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, among others, Spurs have always lacked that special something to take them over the line.

Spurs haven’t won a major trophy for close to 14 years. Their most recent success came in the Carabao Cup in February 2008, where they defeated Chelsea 2-1. The goalscorers for Spurs on the night were Dimitar Berbatov and Jonathan Woodgate.

The Sportsman @TheSportsman



They haven't won a trophy since. #OnThisDay in 2008, Tottenham mounted a comeback at Wembley against Chelsea in the League Cup final and beat them 2-1...They haven't won a trophy since. 🏆👏 #OnThisDay in 2008, Tottenham mounted a comeback at Wembley against Chelsea in the League Cup final and beat them 2-1...They haven't won a trophy since. https://t.co/o8quChEZPB

The only chance for Tottenham to win a trophy this season will be the FA Cup. Spurs travel to Middlesbrough on Wednesday in the competition’s fifth round.

They are competing for a place in next season’s Champions League in a race that seems to be going down to the wire. Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League with a couple of games in hand over fourth-placed Manchester United.

