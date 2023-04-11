“The manager has confused him” – Tony Adams convinced Liverpool star doesn’t know what he’s doing after being all over the place against Arsenal

Tony Adams has slammed Jurgen Klopp for confusing Trent Alexander-Arnold about his position in the starting XI in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday (April 9).

The England international seemed to play in a much more advanced role than usual against the Gunners down the right-hand side. At times, the Reds' No. 66 was playing as a full-fledged midfielder.

On other occasions, Alexander-Arnold was seen dropping back to try and help his team in defence. A major moment of confusion arose in the 28th minute when he was unsure whether to track Gabriel Martinelli or take up Ibrahima Konate's position.

The French centre-back got close to Martinelli when the winger received the ball down Liverpool's right-hand side. Alexander-Arnold was in no man's land when the Brazilian international whipped in a cross for Gabriel Jesus, who headed it in to make it 2-0.

Criticising the English full-back for the Gunners' second goal of the game, Adams told Premier League Productions (h/t HITC):

"I don’t know what Trent is doing. It’s a great ball down the side, a massive hole; Jesus has pulled off the shoulder. It’s great centre-forward play. But it’s poor defending play (from Trent to not stop the cross).

The former Gunners centre-back added:

“But Trent’s positional play is all over the place – the manager has confused him. They played Gomez against Chelsea, and they kept a clean sheet. Now, he’s popped him in, and he’s trying to play in midfield. Is he playing in midfield or at right-back? The kid doesn’t know what he is doing."

Joe Gomez, who played as a right-back in Liverpool's goalless league draw against Chelsea on April 4, was an unused substitute against Arsenal. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, redeemed himself to an extent by assisting Liverpool's late equaliser against the Gunners.

Arsenal's draw with Liverpool hands Manchester City advantage in title race

Manchester City will likely pip Arsenal to the Premier League title if they win their remaining games this season.

The Cityzens have 67 points from 29 games and trail Arsenal by six points with a game in hand. The north London giants (+43) are behind the Sky Blues (+48) on goal difference.

The draw against Liverpool means the Gunners cannot afford to lose against Manchester City on April 26. The result also meant Mikel Arteta's side dropped points for the first time in eight games since a 3-1 home defeat against Manchester City on February 15.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are entering fifth gear as they usually do at the business end of the season, winning their last eight games across competitions.

