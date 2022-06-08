"The market will move" - Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota says 22-year-old is a 'good player' amid rumors of club-record Anfield move

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has praised Benfica’s Darwin Nunez during an interview, according to mais futebol.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has been linked to several big clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. The striker scored 34 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Benfica last season and has been valued at close to €100 million.

Diogo Jota came up against Nunez when Benfica met Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals last season. Liverpool won the first leg 3-1 and could only manage a 3-3 draw at Anfield in the second. Nunez had two good games and scored two of Benfica four goals across the tie.

Fabrizio Romano



Liverpool are planning to prepare an opening, verbal bid for Darwin Núñez to test water with Benfica. Proposal could be around €80m with add-ons. Manchester United also in contact with Núñez's agent. Both clubs guarantee they have no intention to enter into bidding war.

Jota claimed that Nunez was a good player, and suggested the market would move for him this summer:

"I’m focused on the national team. The market will move, I have no idea what the signings could be. I had the opportunity to play against him and he’s a good player, but I can’t say anything else at the moment."

Liverpool need to make offensive signings in order to keep up with Manchester City

The past season saw Jurgen Klopp maintain his intense rivalry with Pep Guardiola. The two clubs went head to head in the EPL and City were able to pull off a victory on the final day to win the big trophy. The Citizens have now added Erling Haaland to their squad in a bumper move that is set to reap dividends in the coming years.

Klopp will know that the Reds also need to add offensive depth. They bought Luis Diaz in January which proved to be a huge success but will need to add another player in order to replace the outgoing Sadio Mane. The 30-year-old is confirmed to be on his way out and the Reds are reportedly in the market for a replacement.

Guardian sport



Liverpool have rejected a second bid from Bayern for Sadio Mané, deeming the £30m valuation insufficient and add-ons laughable. The Premier League club are, though, actively pursuing Benfica forward Darwin Núñez.

Roberto Firmino’s goalscoring form has dipped in recent months and Liverpool do look short on strikers as well. Signing Nunez will not only add immediate goals and give the Reds impetus to compete for trophies next season, but will also be their response to Manchester City’s signing of Erling Haaland.

