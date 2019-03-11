×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'The more complicated it is, the more I enjoy it'- Juventus coach relishing the challenges ahead of Atletico Madrid clash in Champions League

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
279   //    11 Mar 2019, 17:46 IST

Juventus v Udinese - Serie A
Juventus v Udinese - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri ruled out any pressure surrounding the crucial second leg clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, claiming that he enjoys a challenge.

In case you didn't know..

Juventus are undisputed leaders in the Serie A, with 75 points after 27 games. They are still unbeaten in the league and have a massive 18 point lead over second placed Napoli.

But the Bianconeri were dealt a huge blow in the Coppa Italia when they crashed out of the competition with a 3-0 loss against Atlanta.

Moreover, Juventus also failed to score a goal and succumbed into a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

It goes without saying that the Champions League is the main objective for Juventus this season, which was boosted with the arrival of UEFA Champions League's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The greatest goalscorer of Real Madrid moved to Juventus last summer after conquering three consecutive Champions League trophies.

With 19 goals and 8 assists in the Serie A, the Portuguese talisman has helped Juventus maintain their unbeaten streak in the so far. But he has scored just one goal in the Champions League so far, which will be a major cause of concern for Bianconeri.

The heart of the matter

There is no doubt that Juventus fans are hoping for a comeback and Max Allegri claimed that he enjoys being in the back foot.

"The more complicated it is, the more I enjoy it," Juventus coach said after win over Udinese as quoted by AS.. "If I have to think up something new, I prefer it that way."
Advertisement

Allegri is adamant on his view, hinting that failing to win the Champions League does not mean they failed.

"The Champions League has always been an objective but it is wrong to say that it's a failure if Juventus go out. I find that laughable, it’s just a football match. If we go through then that’s great, if not then we’ll try again next year." added Allegri.

What's next?

Juventus will host Atletico Madrid in the 2nd leg of Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Serie A Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
'Let's believe it is possible'- Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus fans to believe in their team ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League, Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: What are the stakes involved?
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Predicted lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid - Champions League Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus: Why the tie is a must watch for football fans | UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Juventus lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus: The Old Lady's need to step up in the second leg | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Match Preview, When & Where to Watch, Key players and more | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
'Cristiano Ronaldo is not doing well in the Champions League', says Italy boss Mancini
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 4 reasons why Juventus lost to Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us