'The more complicated it is, the more I enjoy it'- Juventus coach relishing the challenges ahead of Atletico Madrid clash in Champions League

11 Mar 2019, 17:42 IST

Juventus v Udinese - Serie A

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri ruled out any pressure surrounding the crucial second leg clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, claiming that he enjoys a challenge.

Juventus are undisputed leaders in the Serie A, with 75 points after 27 games. They are still unbeaten in the league and have a massive 18 point lead over second placed Napoli.

But the Bianconeri were dealt a huge blow in the Coppa Italia when they crashed out of the competition with a 3-0 loss against Atlanta.

Moreover, Juventus also failed to score a goal and succumbed into a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

It goes without saying that the Champions League is the main objective for Juventus this season, which was boosted with the arrival of UEFA Champions League's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The greatest goalscorer of Real Madrid moved to Juventus last summer after conquering three consecutive Champions League trophies.

With 19 goals and 8 assists in the Serie A, the Portuguese talisman has helped Juventus maintain their unbeaten streak in the so far. But he has scored just one goal in the Champions League so far, which will be a major cause of concern for Bianconeri.

There is no doubt that Juventus fans are hoping for a comeback and Max Allegri claimed that he enjoys being in the back foot.

"The more complicated it is, the more I enjoy it," Juventus coach said after win over Udinese as quoted by AS.. "If I have to think up something new, I prefer it that way."

Allegri is adamant on his view, hinting that failing to win the Champions League does not mean they failed.

"The Champions League has always been an objective but it is wrong to say that it's a failure if Juventus go out. I find that laughable, it’s just a football match. If we go through then that’s great, if not then we’ll try again next year." added Allegri.

Juventus will host Atletico Madrid in the 2nd leg of Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night.

