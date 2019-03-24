The possible Manchester United team that could win the league next season

This is how Solskjaer has lined up his side, but how should he next season?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a blessing to Manchester United. Ever since his first match against Cardiff, he has made them tick. He didn't tweak the team too much, played the players in the right place, took the shackles off of Paul Pogba and it just perfect. Old Trafford was buzzing once again, quick passes, blistering counter attacks and United were back to steamrolling teams.

Up till now, the baby-faced assassin has favoured a 4-3-3, to begin with. Rashford flanked by Martial and Lingard on either side forms the front line. Pogba plays as the left of the three but drifts into the no10 position, constantly picking out defence-splitting passes or given an opportunity a shot on goal too. Harerra and Matic complete the midfield. Matic sits deep and provides cover if they lose the ball while Harerra is responsible for winning the ball back high up the field and supplying the ball to either of the front four.

Lindelof has been virtually undroppable, partnering with either Smalling or Jones at the heart of the defence. Baily's drop in form has seen barely any minutes in the new regime. Shaw has made the right-back position his own bombing up and down the left flank. His performances have seen him being touted for the Manchester United player of the season award among the fans.

On the right, Ashley Young is the first choice, although he isn't among the best in the league he does put in a shift when needed and has become a decent right-back in the absence of Valencia. Diogo Dalot is the one knocking on the first team door as recent performances have gotten the fans excited about seeing him play week in and week out for the Red Devils. His performance against PSG in the comeback win in the UCL really highlighted the potential this young man has. Coming on for the injured Baily, he tore through PSG playing as a wing back. Whipping in crosses and being a hassle for the PSG backline.

In goal, it is the ever-present David de Gea. One of the best in the world, he has won countless matches all by himself and he's one of the first names on the team sheets.

That being said, this is how Manchester United should look to line up for next season if they truly are to be considered in the title picture.

