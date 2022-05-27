The Premier League's best right-sided forwards

Much like left-sided attackers, the Premier League is blessed with some of the best right-sided forwards in the world. With the evolution of the standard British 4-4-2 to a three-man attack, there is less emphasis is on the wide forwards to support their full-backs.

The main requirement of the wide attacker is now goals. In recent times, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored a ridiculous number of goals primarily from the wide right position.

Some players just missed out on this top five list. Bryan Mbuemo has switched from playing on the right side of Brentford's attack this season to playing up top alongside Ivan Toney. The left-footed Frenchman has been a constant attacking output for the Bees and has been a great foil for Toney.

Players such as Gabriel Jesus, Andros Townsend and Ismaila Sarr have had brilliant moments this season. Jesus, in particular, came into the Manchester City side at the tail-end of the season and helped them over the finish line.

#5 Raphinha

Raphinha has been Leeds United's main player, and at times, their only hope during difficult seasons. Under both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch the Brazilian has shown he is a level above his teammates. Playing on the right, centrally or even as a wing-back at times, Raphinha has refused to sulk and is a willing fighter in the Yorkshire side's relegation battle.

Raphinha's ten goals and three assists are impressive numbers by any account. But the fact he is in a side that has spent the majority of the season fighting relegation shows how important he has been. If it weren't for the former Sporting Lisbon and Rennes man, Leeds would have surely been relegated by now.

#4 Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kuluveski's arrival at Tottenham Hotspur in January has helped propel the north-London club into the top four, with Champions League football guaranteed next season. The Swede has taken to English football with supreme ease. If Antonio Conte stays on as manager, the first thing he will look to do is make the on-loan Juventus man a permanent signing.

Kulusevski contributed three goals for Spurs and eight assists in his 18 games. He has five fewer assists than Mohamed Salah, who topped the assist charts in double the number of games. The 22-year-old adds another dimension to Spurs' already exciting front line.

#3 Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is the first English player to feature in every league game in a season for Arsenal, since Nigel Winterburn in 96/97.

Bukayo Saka has become such an important part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side that he has featured in every game of the season. Many wondered how the young Englishman would recover from his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final. Saka took that disappointment on the chin and has used it as motivation to better himself.

One of the leaders in this young Gunners side. His 18 goal contributions in the Premier League season were almost enough to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates. As capable on the left as he is on the right, the 20-year-old was unlucky to miss out on the Premier League Young Player this season.

#2 Riyad Mahrez

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads



Mahrez is joint with Kevin De Bruyne as City’s top contributor going forward. Both have 33 direct goal involvements:



RM - 24G + 9A



Riyad Mahrez ends the season as Manchester City's top scorer with 24 goals. Mahrez is joint with Kevin De Bruyne as City's top contributor going forward. Both have 33 direct goal involvements: RM - 24G + 9A KDB - 19G + 14A

Riyad Mahrez is one of those players who you know will score when he comes on. The Algerian has a knack for being the man to penetrate stubborn defences when Manchester City are struggling. His 16 Premier League goal contributions have been a vital factor in Pep Guardiola's men retaining the title.

The craziest thing about the former Leicester City man is that he isn't a guaranteed starter for the champions. With only 28 Premier League appearances, it shows the Cityzens' strength in depth. As their top scorer this season, you can't knock Mahrez's contributions.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has, in his five seasons at Liverpool won the Golden Boot thrice. A constant in this Liverpool side, the Egyptian is capable of creating and taking a chance even when he is having a quiet game by his standards.

Part of Jurgen Klopp's famous front three, the former Roma man is now the only constant in the team. The arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have put pressure on Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino but Salah appears to be untouchable.

The Reds will be desperate for their number 11 to sign a new deal and continue his glorious form after scoring 23 times in 35 league appearances.

