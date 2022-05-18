The Premier League's top 5 left forwards

For the past decade or so in the Premier League, many top teams have played a variation of a 4-3-3. A brilliant front three now represents what a great strike duo was 20-years-ago.

Barcelona had 'MSN' - Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Jr. Real Madrid were led by 'BBC' - Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Similar trios are now becoming more commonplace in the Premier League. Liverpool, for three or four years now, have had the incredible front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah.

Teams depend on their wide men to help carry the burden of scoring goals as well as creating chances. Messi, Ronaldo, and Salah have all produced incredible numbers from wide positions in the last few years. A look at the top performing left-sided attackers this season may surprise some.

Of course, a few names will miss out. Special mentions need to go out to some too. Maxwell Cornet of Burnley has been a breath of fresh air at times for the Lancashire club in a season of trouble. If it wasn't for his inconsistency, he would have made this list.

Harvey Barnes of Leicester City had a similar issue this season. The Foxes haven't had the best season, and this has hampered Barnes' growth and hasn't consistently performed at the level Brendan Rodgers expects.

#5 Anthony Gordon

This is, of course, a contentious choice. Anthony Gordon has been part of a struggling Everton side who have been flirting with relegation from the Premier League. But the 21-year-old has been a very bright spark for the Toffees.

His numbers - four goals and two assists - don't stand out. But the Scouser's willingness to run at opposition defenders in the hope of making things happen shows his ambitious style.

His youthful exuberance has given the Goodison Park faithful something to clutch on to in what has been a very difficult season. It looks as though Gordon will continue to improve in the coming years.

#4 Wilfried Zaha

For many campaigns now, Wilfried Zaha has been the star of the Crystal Palace team. This season has been no different but the Ivory Coast international has finally found the support he craved in the form of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Since Patrick Vieira took over from Roy Hodgson last summer, the whole dynamic of the Eagles' play has changed.

This change has allowed Zaha to step up to the next level. With 13 goals so far, it is the best goalscoring season the ex-Manchester United winger has had. As Vieira continues to stamp his authority on this Palace team, the possibility of improvement increases too.

More players like Olise and Conor Gallagher around him will only push him on further.

#3 Luis Diaz

The fact that Luis Diaz only arrived at Anfield in January is surprising. It also, possibly, hinders his position on this list. Only 12 games into his Premier League career, the Colombian has revitalized a Liverpool side onto the cusp of an unprecedented quadruple.

Four goals and three assists only tell half the story. Diaz's unorthodox style has bamboozled defenders all across Europe since the turn of the year. Jurgen Klopp has pushed Sadio Mane into a more central position to accommodate the former Porto man.

The trio of Mane, Diaz, and Mohamed Salah is up there with the best in the world, and if he continues this way he will certainly be fighting for top spot on this list.

#2 Phil Foden

Phil Foden's goal involvements last four seasons:

2018/19 - 9

2019/20 - 17

2020/21 - 26

2021/22* - 24



2018/19 - 9
2019/20 - 17
2020/21 - 26
2021/22* - 24

Manchester City play with three front players rotating all the time. Jack Grealish has spent time on the left side, so too has Raheem Sterling. But it's Phil Foden who is Pep Guardiola's biggest weapon in that position.

The 21-year-old has been a huge factor in the Cityzens holding the top spot in the Premier League for most of the season.

Nine goals and five assists might not seem a lot in comparison to others. But what Phil Foden offers is that x-factor that helps City when games are tight. Against stubborn defenses, Foden is often the key to unlocking defensively-minded teams.

Under Guardiola's guidance, he has been gently eased into the team over the past few seasons. Time will tell but it very much looks like the attacker will follow Kevin De Bruyne's career path and move into a deeper position.

#1 Son Heung-Min

Non Penalty goals in PL this season:



Son Heung Min — 21

Mo Salah — 17

Sadio Mané — 15

Ronaldo — 15



Son Heung Min — 21
Mo Salah — 17
Sadio Mané — 15
Ronaldo — 15

Son Heung-Min has, for many years now, been one of the most unappreciated players in Europe. The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been the perfect partner for England captain Harry Kane.

This year though, Son has stole the show with 21 goals and seven assists, and is the only threat to topple Mo Salah for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Often seen as one of the best two-footed players in Europe, it is a genuine surprise that the biggest clubs haven't attempted to get the South Korean captain. Spurs will be glad and Antonio Conte will be relying on the former Beyer Leverkusen player's help in re-establishing Spurs as a Champions League club.

