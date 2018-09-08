Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The rise and fall of Adriano, a one-time football great

fanimah55
ANALYST
Feature
259   //    08 Sep 2018, 23:07 IST

Torino v Inter
Adriano at Inter

Born 17 February 1982 in the slums of Rio de Janiero, Adriano showed an early interest in football and spent most of his childhood years playing on the dusty pitches of his neighborhood. His great performances for a local community team caught the eye of Flamengo, which signed him as part of its youth squad in 1999.

In 2000, he earned a debut for the senior side and scored his first goal four days later in the same competition. In the 2001 season, his impressive performances for Flamengo caught the attention of Inter Milan in the Serie A and led to a transfer that was valued at €9.75 million. He was loaned to Fiorentina after failing to impress in his early matches for Inter Milan. He moved to Parma from Fiorentina where he formed an impressive attacking duo with Adrian Mutu and scored an impressive 17 goals in 31 matches.

In January 2004, his impressive performances for Parma earned him a return transfer to Inter Milan, which was valued at €23.4 million. At Inter Milan his high level would continue and he would score a stunning 42 goals in all competitions for both club and country in the 2004/05 season.

Adriano would go on to win four League titles with Inter Milan, two Coppa Italia titles, and three Super Coppa Italia titles. His impressive performances also transcended to the Brazil National team where he replaced Ronaldo as the leading striker in both the 2004 Copa America and the 2005 Confederations Cup, and he won the Golden Boot award in both competitions.

His night habits and decline.

While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of Adriano's career decline, everyone seems to agree that his night habits were the primary cause of his slump. Adriano himself said when he joined Inter Milan that Ronaldo was the one steered him on the right path, Ronaldo de Lima gave me hints on how to behave on the pitch to win the crowd. His playful spirit was super important to make me feel at home. He made me stop spending nights with ladies in Italian hotels.”

After his father, who he was strongly bonded to, died, he redeveloped his nightlife habits and reportedly skipped training to spend time partying with friends. His teammates in Inter Milan tried to talk him out of drinking but they failed. Adriano speaking of his father's death and nightlife had this to say, "Only I know how much I suffered. The end of my father's life left a huge hole. I felt alone and I isolated myself when he died. I was sad and depressed in Italy, and that was when I started to drink. 

"I only felt happy drinking, I drank everything in front of me: wine, whisky, vodka, beer... I didn't know how to hide it. I used to go to training drunk in the morning." His bad performances meant he was out of favor in Europe and he returned to Brazil. Though there were sporadic performances that reminded us of his peak days, the large majority of his time in Brazil were unfruitful. He had lost the desire to play.

Current condition


Adriano at the slum

After quitting his contract with Miami United FC, Adriano returned to Brazil and blew up his fortune on nightlife. Currently, there are reports he is living in the slums of Rio, and he is relying on a notorious gang (The Red Command) for protection for himself and his family.

Leite has rented his home in Rio and even denied a move to Flamengo in 2018. There seem to be no return to football for Adriano, but his fans will always remember his powerful strikes and flamboyance on the ball. His life serves as an example to all the importance of hard work in success.

Watch Adriano's best goals in his career.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Inter Milan Football Ronaldo Nazario Adriano Leite Ribeiro Greatest Footballers of All Time SK Flashback Editor's Pick Football
fanimah55
ANALYST
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 players that could beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the...
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Quick report in 50 words for each match of the...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a...
RELATED STORY
10 best excerpts from Andrea Pirlo's 'I Think, Therefore...
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 contenders for Serie A's Capocannoniere crown next season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep INT PAR 06:30 PM Internazionale vs Parma
15 Sep NAP FIO 09:30 PM Napoli vs Fiorentina
16 Sep FRO SAM 12:00 AM Frosinone vs Sampdoria
16 Sep ROM CHI 04:00 PM Roma vs Chievo
16 Sep GEN BOL 06:30 PM Genoa vs Bologna
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
16 Sep UDI TOR 06:30 PM Udinese vs Torino
16 Sep EMP LAZ 09:30 PM Empoli vs Lazio
17 Sep CAG MIL 12:00 AM Cagliari vs Milan
18 Sep SPA ATA 12:00 AM SPAL vs Atalanta
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us