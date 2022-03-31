"The three best players in the world together" - Ronaldinho advises Kylian Mbappe to consider staying at PSG 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ronaldinho has explained why Kylian Mbappe should continue playing for the Ligue 1 giants. The former Brazil international thinks Mbappe should continue playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. He said that PSG fans would want the 'three best players in the world' to play alongside each other and help the club win more titles.

"I think Mbappé will stay at PSG. But in football, a lot can happen quickly… I still think that all 3 together (Mbappé-Neymar-Messi) can do something beautiful for PSG with the right Management. They just need a balanced team"



The 23-year-old France international is yet to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and will become a free agent this summer. Mbappe has been linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid in the past. As per El Chiringuito TV, he has communicated to his teammates at the French club that he is going to Los Blancos.

Speaking to AS.com during an event, Ronaldinho shared his views on the situation evolving at PSG and why he thinks Mbappe should stay in Paris.

When asked if the young superstar will continue playing for the French club, he said:

“Yes, I think he (Kylian Mbappe) will stay. But with football, many things can happen quickly. I want to see all my friends happy, wherever they are. But if the three of them stay, it would be fantastic for anyone who loves football. The three best players in the world together, that’s what all football lovers want to see.”

Ronaldinho also spoke about Paris Saint-Germain's UCL elimination in the Round of 16 at the hands of Real Madrid. After this, Messi and Neymar were booed by a section of fans in their next Ligue 1 game.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ronaldinho: "Booing Messi? I don't understand it. If you boo Messi, who will you applaud?" Ronaldinho: "Booing Messi? I don't understand it. If you boo Messi, who will you applaud?" https://t.co/aklSELTKxN

On this, Ronaldinho said:

''Football is like that! They are two great teams. Madrid has a great history in the Champions League. In these types of matches, anything can happen. I don't understand. If you whistle Messi, there is nothing left! If you whistle for the best in the world, who are you going to applaud? I do not get it…''

PSG beat Bayern Munich to reach UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint-Germain have thumped Bayern Munich to enter the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. The French club came from behind to score the equalizer in the second tie and take a 4-2 aggregate lead to qualify for the semi-finals.

With the score-tied, the second tie entered extra time when PSG's Bachmann scored the equalizer in the 112th minute of the game.

Meanwhile, Barcelona registered a brilliant 5-2 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid to enter the semi-finals alongside Bayern Munich. The other two semifinalists will be decided when Arsenal take on Wolfsburg and Juventus go against Lyon in the second leg of their respective ties.

