Top 10 players with the most Premier League appearances

Who are the players with the most Premier League appearances?

We look at the top ten players with the most Premier League apperances, including the likes of Giggs and Milner.

Frank Lampard - Ryan Giggs - James Milner - David James

It is fair to say that since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, it has seen some of the greatest players to have played this game. Many players have managed to make a mark in the league before moving on to new pastures. However, some stayed, establishing themselves as club and league legends. Here, we look at the top 10 players with the most Premier League appearances.

Gareth Barry- 653 appearances

Gareth Barry currently holds the record for making the most Premier League appearances. He has made a total of 653 appearances playing for the likes Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom in the Premier League. The 39-year-old, who currently plays for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, made his EPL debut at the age of 17. Such was his talent that at one point Rafael Benitez wanted to bring him to Liverpool to replace Spanish World Cup winner Xabi Alonso.

Gareth Barry

2. Ryan Giggs- 632 appearances

A one-club man, Giggs' career at Manchester United lasted 24 long years. Beginning his career at the club as a pacy winger, Giggs transitioned into a clever creator during his latter years. He ranks top for all-time assists in the league, having turned provider for a total of 162 goals. Giggs currently manages the Welsh national team, having previously worked as an assistant manager at Manchester United during the Louis van Gaal era. He is also the only winger in the top ten most Premier League appearances list.

Ryan Giggs has been awarded the "One Club Man" honour by Athletic Bilbao.



"A world class footballer who has demonstrated an unwavering loyalty to their club."



More: https://t.co/WTbAlBkvwQ pic.twitter.com/5qrgngZ1J5 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 4, 2020

3. Frank Lampard- 609 appearances

Current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard ranks third in most Premier League appearances list. An EPL legend, Lampard arguably transformed the role of a traditional midfielder. Even though he was a midfielder, Lampard managed to score a total of 147 goals during his time at Stamford Bridge. A West Ham United graduate, Lampard also had a spell at Manchester City post his time at Chelsea.

Hear me out : Frank Lampard is the greatest goalscoring midfielder of all time . pic.twitter.com/wMEpQtKRan — D. (@CFCDelv) May 28, 2020

4. David James- 572 appearances

Goalkeeper David James comes fourth in the list of players with most Premier League appearances. Having begun his career at Watford, James went on to establish himself at Liverpool, making a total of 214 appearances during the 7 years at Anfield. James then went on to play for Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester City, and Portsmouth. He finished his career with ISL club Kerala Blasters, and even also managing them for a season.

01/08 - On this day in 1970, David James was born. He's made more Premier League appearances than any other goalkeeper in the competition (572). Returns. pic.twitter.com/71raaE1GNW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 1, 2019

5. Gary Speed- 535 appearances

Speed was a midfielder renowned for his versatility. The Welshman, a midfielder, had often been utilized as a left-back and a center back as well. A hard-working player, Speed spent a majority of his career playing for Leeds United and Newcastle United, also appearing for Everton, Bolton Wanderers, and Sheffield United. Before his untimely death in the year 2011, Speed also managed the national football team of Wales. Speed is the second Welshman to feature in the list of players with the most Premier League appearances.

6. James Milner- 534 appearances

A modern-day EPL legend, James Milner's versatility and talent has never been in question, but the fact that at the of 34, he is still playing at a high level has astounded Premier League pundits and fans alike. A vital cog in the current Liverpool squad, Milner's ability to play as a midfielder and a left-back have often helped Klopp out of tricky situations. His intelligence and tenacity have often been pointed out by his teammates as an incredible strength to have. Milner ranks sixth in the list of players with most Premier League appearances, although he is expected to surpass Speed very soon.

All time most PL minutes played:



10. James Milner (29,559)

9. Mark Noble (30,134)

8. Joe Hart (30,489)

7. Phil Jagielka (30,794)

6. Gary Cahill (31,206)

5. Tim Howard (31,748)

4. Ben Foster (31,809)

3. Leighton Baines (32,248)

2. Gareth Barry (33,211)

1. Petr Čech (33,324) pic.twitter.com/qdShbd579c — Premier League Statistics (@PLStats01) June 3, 2020

7. Emile Heskey- 516 appearances

A polarising figure, Emile Heskey's career none the less has been remarkable to say the least. A striker who brought others into the game, Heskey has often been cited as the perfect example of a targetman. However, his goalscoring record has often been a source of controversy. Heskey scored 39 goals in 150 appearances for Liverpool in the league. For England, he managed 7 in 62. He is the only striker to feature in the list of top ten players with the most Premier League appearances.

Emile Heskey

8. Mark Schwarzer- 514 appearances

The second goalkeeper to feature on this list, and the first and only Australian to be in the list of players with most Premier League appearances. Mark Schwarzer was an extremely reliable goalkeeper who spent the vast amount of his career playing for Middlesbrough, having appeared for them a total of 333 times in the league. He also spent five years as the first-choice goalkeeper for Fulham. His latter years were spent on the bench, first with Chelsea, then with Leicester City.

Mark Schwarzer

9. Jamie Carragher- 508 appearances

The second one-club man to feature in this list of players with the most Premier League appearances, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher played for the club for a whopping 17 years. Having initially started his career as a full-back, Carragher was shifted into the center back spot by Rafael Benitez, where he went on to flourish. He was a very vital player for the Spanish manager, and from 2004 to 2010, he missed only 9 games in the league. Currently, Carragher is a Sky Sports pundit, alongside Gary Neville.

Jamie Carragher

10. Phil Neville- 505 appearances

A member of Fergie's Fledglings, alongside his brother Gary, Phil Neville ranks 10th in this list of players with most Premier League appearances. A Manchester United graduate who played 263 times for them in the league, before moving to Everton. He made another 242 appearances for the Toffees. A highly versatile player, Neville could play in defense as well as in midfield and was utilized in various ways by both Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes at Manchester United and Everton respectively. Neville is currently the manager of the England Women team. Neville is followed closely by Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard in the most Premier League appearances list, with both having made 504 appearances.

Phil Neville's Premier League record to date:



Appearances: 505 (263 Man Utd, 242 Everton)

Titles won: 6

Goals: 13 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 9, 2013