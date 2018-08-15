Top 5 Midfielders in the world right now

Verratti looks for a pass

The heart and soul of any football team is its midfield. While the strikers get all the headlines for putting the ball in the back of the net, the midfielders are the ones who set the platform for them to earn the plaudits.

The World Cup in Russia enjoyed a number of stellar performances from midfielders such as Luka Modric, Paul Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne. It was refreshing to see Modric being awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits in Russia over dazzling forwards Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard.

Midfielders can be tasked with a variety of tasks. While some midfielders make a living breaking up the opposition’s play, some help control the tempo of the game and create chances for their frontmen. The variety provided by midfielders makes them the most essential commodity of any team.

Through the course of this article, we would look at the 5 best midfielders in the world, taking into account their consistency and importance to the team. The players considered are essentially central midfielders who might have played up front occasionally to suit their team’s needs.

Presenting before you the top 5 midfielders in the world:

#5 Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti is an Italian footballer who plays for the French champions, Paris Saint-Germain. Verratti started his senior career at Pescara in 2009 before PSG came calling in 2012. He has been an ever-present element in their setup and has become a midfielder of the highest quality.

The diminutive Italian is a master at keeping possession and controls the tempo of games with his technical ability. He is a metronomic passer of the football and completed 92 passes per game last season with an accuracy of 91%. In addition to this, he averaged 1.2 key passes per game to go with 5 assists.

Verratti has a defensive side to his game as well. He made 3.3 and 2.3 tackles per game in the Champions League and Ligue 1 respectively. His only weakness is his discipline. He accumulated 9 yellow cards throughout the campaign while being sent off twice.

Apart from his disciplinary record, Verratti is the fulcrum around which the star-studded PSG team operates. It was a shame that he couldn’t make the World Cup, owing to Italy’s loss in the play-off to Sweden.

Verratti makes this list due to the multiple facets of his game and the consistency he offers. Hence, he slots into our list at No. 5.

