"The two sources of the leaks have now left the club" - Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold drops hint on players who were involved in dressing room leaks

Manchester United Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Arnold recently opened up about last season's problems at Old Trafford to a group of supporters. He claimed that the players responsible for leaking club information to the media have already left Manchester.

A group of United fans were unexpectedly greeted by Arnold at a Manchester pub located near the 51-year-old's Cheshire home, on Saturday.

Arnold, who previously held the position of Group Managing Director at Manchester United, was appointed the club's CEO in January. He replaced Ed Woodward, who departed the club on February 1 after stepping down from the position of Executive Vice-Chairman.

He discussed a host of club-related issues, including dressing room leaks and the Red Devils' summer transfer plans, with the fans. Speaking to JOE, one a member of the supporters' group revealed:

"We're not making him [Arnold] out to be a hero, but we respect the fact he came out to see us and speak about things. He's basically asking for a clean slate because he's just started his role. He's saying that none of the last 17 years is his fault."

Speaking about last season's dressing room problems, Arnold further added:

"The two sources of the leaks have now left the club."

Manchester United are hoping to rebuild their squad under the helm of new head coach Erik ten Hag but the record league winners are yet to make any major signings in the summer transfer window. In reference to that, the fan said:

"He [Arnold] said [John] Murtough is working from 6 in the morning till 10 at night trying to get the [Frenkie] De Jong deal done. There's £200m for transfers. He wouldn't let any other targets slip."

Manchester United finished sixth in the 2021-22 season with 58 points [their worst points tally ever in the Premier League era] and ended the season trophyless. The Red Devils will aim to bounce back from what was one of their worst seasons since the formation of the Premier League in 1992.

Manchester United prioritise a midfielder signing this summer

With Paul Pogba and Juan Mata set to leave the club and Nemanja Matic having already joined Serie A outfit AS Roma, Manchester United are in dire need of midfield reinforcements now. Hence, Erik ten Hag has prioritised the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has reportedly agreed to make a move to Old Trafford.

If the move for De Jong fails to materialise, the Red Devils could try to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves to strengthen their midfield.

€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça.€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting.

United are also interested in acquiring the services of Ajax winger Antony. Journalist Pedro Almeida has indicated that the transfer is on its way towards completion.

