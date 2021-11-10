×
The most valuable XI in Ligue 1 (November 2021)

PSG stars unsurprisingly dominate Ligue 1&#039;s most valuable list
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Nov 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Listicle

Ligue 1 has revived itself in the last decade or so to become an elite European league.

Following PSG's takeover by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, there's been an influx of top stars to the French top-flight.

Meanwhile, feeder teams like AS Monaco, Lyon, St. Etienne, Lille, etc. have also produced so many young talents, making the league all the more watchable.

Now, with Lionel Messi also plying his trade in France, Ligue 1 is garnering more attention than ever before.

Highest number of academy-originating talents currently playing in Europe's top 5 leagues, per CIES:1 | Real Madrid & Barcelona - 423 | Lyon - 324 | Rennes & PSG - 306 | St Étienne, Arsenal & Valencia - 25Ligue 1 clubs make up 50% of the teams in the top 8.

Mocked as a farmer's league, it's now become a breeding ground for both rising stars as well as seasoned professionals.

So on that note, let's look at the most valuable XI in Ligue 1 right now:

Note: All data obtained from Transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) - £58 million

Donnarumma is looking to nail down a starting spot at PSG
Long touted as Italy's next big thing, Donnarumma shone bright on the international stage during their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign. He came up with a series of sensational displays that also earned him the best player award.

Best goalkeeper in the world. Not in the future. Now. #Donnarumma https://t.co/skTdaQjUA5

He's taking his time to settle at PSG as Mauricio Pochettino has rotated between him and Keylor Navas. But it won't be long before the 22-year-old becomes the No.1 choice.

