The Veterans XI: 11 footballers over the age of 35 who are still playing

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
119   //    22 Oct 2018, 15:48 IST

Orlando City SC v Los Angeles Galaxy

As football fans, we saw some of the most important football players in the history of the sport. From the likes of Marco van Basten to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the sport has given the most inspirational personalities, that we call our role models.

The game surely does not have any particular age limit, as a player can play for as long as his body allows him to continue. Some of these decorated veterans have given us a true glimpse of how beautiful the game of football can actually be. We must consider ourselves lucky enough to have experienced their abilities as football players.

We have selected 11 of the most decorated footballers, whose age is more than 35 but continue to perform at the top level. By putting them all in one team, the Veteran's XI can surely be a competitive prowess in world football.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper and Captain - Gianluigi Buffon - Paris Saint Germain

Gianluigi Buffon, the Italian veteran leads the Veteran's XI
Gianluigi Buffon, the Italian veteran leads the Veteran's XI

The 40-year-old is considered by many as one of the greatest glove-bearers of all time. Despite his age, Buffon continues to outshine the opposition by not letting them score from any particular range. A quick, agile and alert goalkeeper, Buffon has earned Juventus more credentials than any other player in its history.

With a FIFA World Cup, multiple domestic titles and a countless number of individual honours, Buffon is a personification of the fact that age is just a mere number.

Center-back - Lucio - Brasiliense

Lucio is our first choice centre-back
Lucio is our first choice centre-back

After the retirement of Kaka, Lucio stands the only active member from the world-cup winning squad of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He is often considered as one of the greatest centre-backs of the modern era and is known widely for his contribution to the 2010 UEFA Champions League finals, where Inter Milan won the tournament.

Lucio's ability to intercept the opposition and read the game in a manner that most footballers cannot even think of has made him a mentor for most of the players at Brasiliense, where he continues to play even at the age of 40.

Centre-back - Andrea Barzagli - Juventus

Barzagli is one of the few active players from the 2006 world-cup winning squad.
Barzagli is one of the few active players from the 2006 world-cup winning squad.

Most people consider retirement after the age of 35, but the 6' 2'' Juventus defender has no plans of retiring any time soon. The fact that he still is one of the most important defenders for Juventus keeps his spirit alive. At the age of 37, Barzagli is one of the few remaining players from the 2006 world-cup winning Italy squad.

Regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, the Juventus defender is known for his strong, commanding nature on the pitch. With an extremely intimidating stature, Barzagli is surely known to strike fear in the hearts of the opposition.

1 / 4 NEXT
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
