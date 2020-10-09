'There was an offer' — Sevilla star Jules Kounde's agent opens up on Manchester City's interest in defender

Manchester City were interested in signing Sevilla star Jules Kounde this summer, as per the defender's agent.

The Cityzens were on the lookout for defensive reinforcements in the summer window and were linked with big-money moves for several stars, including Kalidou Koulibaly, Kounde, and others. However, after having already signed Nathan Ake from the relegated Bournemouth, Manchester City went on to sign Ruben Dias of SL Benfica for a staggering £65m.

Reports claimed that Manchester City tried to sign Kounde before finalising their move for Dias, but Sevilla were said to be against any potential sale of the star.

Kounde's agent discusses Manchester City's interest in star

Kounde in action during the UEFA Super Cup 2020

Speaking on his client garnering interest from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, the Frenchman's agent, Jonathan Kebe, revealed the details of their talks during the transfer window. He told Seville-based outlet ABC [via SportsWitness];

"Any footballer likes to talk about his game. Of course it is a compliment that a club as important as Manchester City is interested in you. But [Jules] Kounde is a different boy in some ways. Despite his age, he’s a very mature person, who knows that the only thing that should concern him is day today."

The Sevilla defender's agent continued,

"Pressure Sevilla to have gone to Manchester City? No, no. We don’t even talk about it. There was an offer, the club studied it, said 'no', and that’s it. There’s no more."

Diego Carlos and Jules Koundé made 25 clearances and blocked four shots combined against Bayern the Super Cup.



Monchi signed them for €40m combined last summer. 😎 pic.twitter.com/8G1TuhQaDR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 24, 2020

Kebe confirmed that it wasn't all their decision and that Sevilla also had a part to play in the decision. However, neither him nor his client see that as an issue. He explained,

"We will never leave if Sevilla don't want us to. Sometimes a player’s future depends on three parties, the footballer himself, the club who wants to buy, and, of course, the club he’s owned by. There is Sevilla. We know perfectly well, as I mentioned, the bet that the club made a year ago for Kounde. We appreciate the affection of the people, Fernando Navarro, of Monchi, who was the first to trust Kounde."

92 - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 made 92 touches against Barcelona, more than any other centre back in a LaLiga game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou since at least 2005/06. Colossus. pic.twitter.com/Ysg6Bz6L7H — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2020

Kounde is regarded as one of the most exciting young defenders not just in LaLiga Santander but in Europe after an outstanding season with Sevilla.

The 21-year-old has been coveted by several elite clubs in Europe. Apart from City, Kounde has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid as well, with reports from Spain claiming that Zinedine Zidane has earmarked the Frenchman as a potential target for the future.

