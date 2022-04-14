“There’s no point in just having somebody out there standing and shouting” – Alan Hutton accuses Liverpool star of failing to perform against Manchester City

According to former Scotland defender Alan Hutton, Jordan Henderson shouldn't start for Liverpool against elite clubs like Manchester City if the midfielder cannot deliver in possession.

The Reds captain has been an incredible servant to his club, making 437 appearances since his arrival at Anfield in 2011. Henderson led Liverpool to their first league championship in thirty years in 2020, just a year after their sixth Champions League triumph.

However, Henderson was fairly anonymous in his side's 2-2 draw at Man City on Sunday, April 10. He was hooked off after 78 minutes having made the fewest touches and completed the fewest passes of any midfielder in the huge encounter, according to WhoScored.

The 31-year-old also received the third lowest rating of any Liverpool player who started the game, and while Hutton admires the England midfielder's leadership, he has questioned how much impact Henderson is currently having on Jurgen Klopp's team.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Tottenham and Aston Villa full-back said:

“I think it’s very important to have that leadership, that organisation,”

“You always hear him talking and different things, motivating people, but as well as that you have to perform.

“There’s no point in just having somebody out there standing and shouting. You have to perform. It probably wasn’t the best game that he’s ever played.

“He does bring certain attributes that others can’t but like I said, you do have to play a certain level. I think you can get found out against a team like Man City.

“That’s no disrespect to him, to Jordan Henderson. It’s happened to world-class players week in, week out. To go to the Etihad and win, every single player has to be a nine or ten out of ten.

“It just didn’t quite happen for Liverpool.”

Liverpool and Manchester City set to clash again in the FA Cup semi-final

This Saturday sees English football's two best teams face off for the second time in six days.

Following the pulsating draw at the Etihad Stadium in the league, this time the prize is a place in the FA Cup final, with both sides full of confidence ahead of Saturday's Wembley clash.

The possibility of a Champions League final between the Premier League's top two is still very much alive, as both sides progressed to the last four on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool breezed past Benfica to set up a clash with Villarreal, while City will face 13-time European champions Real Madrid, following a gutsy performance against a determined Atletico Madrid.

