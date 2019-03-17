×
'There won't be a ban'- Allegri makes huge claims regarding Ronaldo's celebration against Atletico Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
580   //    17 Mar 2019, 15:15 IST
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't get a ban as a punishment for his 'cojones' celebration, stating that there is nothing strange with it.

In case you didn't know..

After losing 2-0 in the first leg of Round of 16 fixtures in UEFA Champions League, Juventus mounted a sensational comeback to win 3-0 at Turin and qualify into the quarters.

Cristiano Ronaldo took matter into his own hands as his majestic hat-trick was enough to help the Bianconeri qualify further into the quarterfinals of the competition. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted two headers and smashed a penalty to complete his hat-trick.

During the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone created controversy as he grabbed his crotch as a gesture of celebration as his team were ahead in the two-legged fixture.

Ronaldo returned the favour in the second leg and hit back at Diego Simeone by copying his 'cojones' celebration after he scored one of his goals at Turin, for which Simeone was fined €20,000 by UEFA.

The heart of the matter

Although there are reports that Cristiano may get suspended by UEFA for his gesture, Juventus coach backed his star attacker and dismissed those claims. [H/T Goal]

"Absolutely not. I think everyone celebrated their own way on the field and in the stands. I saw nothing strange, just a celebration. There won't be a ban."

When asked about his side's second-leg fightback, Juventus boss replied:

"Right now the balance in the squad is good. We did something special on Tuesday and the team spirit is positive."
What's next?

It still remains to be seen whether Ronaldo gets away with a fine, just like Simeone, for the gesture or gets a suspension as a punishment.

Meanwhile, Juventus will turn their focus back to the Serie A as they face Genoa away from home. Cristiano Ronaldo is rested and won't feature in the match.

