"They deserved to lose against PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool" - City CEO Ferran Soriano says Real Madrid were lucky to win the UEFA Champions League 

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has said that he believed Real Madrid did not deserve to win the UEFA Champions League last season.

The 55-year-old stated that the Spanish champions were second-best in all their knockout ties and were lucky to emerge winners of the competition.

“People are now talking about Real Madrid’s success in the Champions League and I think it’s fair to say that there was a bit of luck involved. You could say they deserved to lose against PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool."

He also addressed concerns raised over Manchester City's failure to win the UEFA Champions League despite all the investments made.

“People don’t remember that Madrid had a fantastic team back in the 80s and they couldn’t win the Champions League. The Champions League is not at the core of our goals because luck plays a part, there are a few games where you can be knocked out if it doesn’t go your way, like in our semifinals. Whoever wins the league is the best club, and that’s our bread and butter and what we do for a living.”

Real Madrid won their 14th UEFA Champions League crown in extraordinary circumstances last season.

The Spanish giants completed one of the most spectacular campaigns in recent memory to overcome PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City after coming from behind in all those ties en-route to defeating Liverpool in the final.

Real Madrid's extraordinary victory over Manchester City extended Pep Guardiola's wait for third UCL crown

Pep Guardiola is without a UCL crown since 2011

Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly one of the greatest coaches in history. His stellar record since making his managerial debut in 2008 is almost unparalleled.

The 51-year-old has won 32 major trophies in his managerial career and is one of the most decorated coaches of all time.

However, a major criticism leveled at the Catalan is his lack of continental success in recent times.

Guardiola has won two UEFA Champions League titles but has not lifted Europe's most prestigious club prize since 2011.

This comes despite the former Barcelona manager having coached two elite clubs, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, since then.

He has also spent over a billion pounds on player transfers and enjoyed almost unprecedented domestic dominance in the Bundesliga and Premier League.

The manner in which Manchester City were eliminated by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last term was heartbreaking for Guardiola and the City faithful in general.

The Premier League champions held a two-goal advantage in the semifinal tie heading into injury time but conspired to throw their advantage away.

Their elimination means Guardiola's wait for continental glory enters a 12th year and it remains to be seen whether he will end his drought next season with City in the process of reinforcing their already formidable squad.

