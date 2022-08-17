"They have a feeling they can do it" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea owners are confident of completing transfer for 21-year-old star 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea's hierarchy are confident of completing the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

The Italian journalist revealed in one of his tweets that Fofana has already agreed personal terms with the Blues. Romano has now claimed that Fofana is a priority at Stamford Bridge before the window ends. He also stated that the board are confident about completing the transfer despite Leicester City's resilience.

Speaking in one of his videos on his YouTube channel, Romano was quoted as saying the following (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He knows Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel are doing their best to sign him as soon as possible, but at the moment the negotiation is yet to be completed.”

The Italian added:

“Chelsea will try with another bid in the next days, Chelsea are preparing this bid, they want to push again because Fofana is their real priority after missing out on many centre-backs during the market. They have a feeling they can do it.”

Thomas Tuchel's side have been chasing a new centre-back all summer long despite already signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli earlier in the window. They lost both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers earlier this summer.

The Blues failed to bring in Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt, who joined FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Wesley Fofana has asked Leicester City to allow him to leave the club and join Chelsea. (The Guardian) Wesley Fofana has asked Leicester City to allow him to leave the club and join Chelsea. (The Guardian) https://t.co/aUYmpzv4pl

Their primary target Fofana currently has five years remaining on current Leicester contract. The French centre-back only signed a new contract with the Foxes back in March this year.

Leicester City are consequently in a better negotiating position than the Blues. According to Leicestershire Live, the 2016 Premier League champions want more than £80 million for the defender. The asking fee is more than what Manchester United paid the Foxes for Harry Maguire back in the summer of 2019.

After an injury-hit season last time around, Fofana has featured in both of Leicester's games in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea's new signings have settled in nicely at the club

Chelsea have signed three new players in the ongoing summer transfer window. These include Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion and Koulibaly.

These new arrivals seem to have settled in nicely at the club. Tuchel decided to start all three of them during their home game against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. The game ended 2-2 with Koulibaly opening the scoring from a Cucurella corner.

Sterling is also expected to come good for his new team this season. The England international provided an assist for Reece James' goal against Spurs and was a threat generally as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra