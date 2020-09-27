Liverpool suffer potential injury blow ahead of Premier League clash against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool may be without new signing Thiago Alcantara and goalkeeper Alisson Becker in their much-awaited Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson will miss out on the Arsenal game due to injury. It is understood that Thiago missed Saturday’s training session, while Becker missed both Friday’s and Saturday’s.

Neither player has been ruled out yet, but their inclusion in the match will depend on a last-minute fitness test before the game. Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are already out for Liverpool with long-term injuries.

Thiago’s much-awaited full debut for Liverpool in jeopardy

Liverpool fans were hoping to see Thiago start against Arsenal. The Spanish playmaker debuted last week as a half-time substitute in the 2-0 win over Chelsea. If passed fit, Thiago could make his first start for Liverpool, on Monday, alongside Naby Keita and Fabinho, who could return to midfield with Joe Gomez likely to partner Van Dijk at the back.

Alisson's absence could cause goalkeeping jitters

In Alisson’s absence, Liverpool will be counting on Adrian San Miguel. The last time the Brazilian goalkeeper had to miss a game, Adrian found himself in goal for an important Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid. Adrian didn’t help his case as he was directly at fault for two Madrid's goals. He was also at fault for a couple of goals conceded in the Premier League during the games he replaced Alisson.

If Alisson Becker does not pass fit for Monday, Klopp would be hoping Adrian can produce a performance like his debut, which came in the European Super Cup against Chelsea, where he was the penalty shoot-out hero.

A win on Monday would see the current Premier League champions send a strong signal as they look to defend their title. Meanwhile, the Reds will be crossing their fingers for a late fitness from Thiago and Alisson Becker.