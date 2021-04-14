Thiago Silva open to extending his stay at Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has admitted that he would like to continue playing for the Blues beyond his current contract that expires this summer.

Silva signed for the Blues last summer on a free transfer and has put in some impressive displays despite being in the twilight of his career.

The 36-year old put marshalled the defence well on Tuesday in the Champions League against Porto as Chelsea held on to make it to the semi-finals where they will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Thiago Silva to Sky Sport: "I hope to continue like this. I want to continue to play at this level and get to the World Cup 2022. Thomas Tuchel is doing an amazing work here at Chelsea".

The Brazilian’s consistency has been impressive, and he has explained that he wants to keep playing at the top level to make it to Brazil’s World Cup squad next year.

"I hope to continue like this. I want to continue to play at this level and get to the World Cup in 2022. Thomas Tuchel is doing an amazing job here at Chelsea," Silva told Sky Italia.

Chelsea will need Thiago Silva’s experience next season

Chelsea’s defending has improved this year and Thomas Tuchel has done a remarkable job after taking over.

The German managed Silva at Paris Saint-Germain and the duo had a hugely successful spell together as they won the league title and reached the Champions League final before losing to Bayern Munich last year.

Chelsea’s defence has benefitted from Silva’s presence, and should they choose to extend his contract, his experience and know-how will only help them progress further in the league next season.

Thiago Silva vs. FC Porto



4 clearances

2 blocked shots

1 tackle

0 times dribbled past

90% pass accuracy

80% long ball accuracy(8 of 10)

100% ground duels won

100% aerial duels won

0 fouls committed



Big performance from O Monstro.

The Blues’ defence still needs a few more additions to compete with Manchester City, but with Silva present and having played a season in the Premier League, he could be the player to guide others around him next season.

The 36-year old has made 18 appearances in the Premier League and has been rotated well by Tuchel because of his age. Even at that age, Silva has managed to stay supremely fit and churn out top displays week in, week out to help his team.

It sounds like a real no-brainer for Chelsea to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge given his stellar displays so far this season.