"Things are clear" - Thomas Tuchel 'confident' Chelsea star will pen contract extension

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an insight into Antonio Rudiger's potential future at Stamford Bridge. The German is believed to be 'confident' that the former AS Roma defender will sign a contract extension with the Blues in the coming weeks.

Antonio Rudiger once again produced an impressive performance during Chelsea's victory over Tottenham in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday. The German scored the only goal on the night as the Blues claimed a 1-0 win over Antonio Conte's side.

Rudiger has less than six months left on his current deal with Chelsea and is able to speak to potential suitors. Thomas Tuchel, however, believes the 28-year-old defender will sign a contract extension with the Blues.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager revealed that negotiations between the club and player over a new deal are ongoing.

"Things are clear. Talks are going on and we are confident. Nothing has changed. Everybody knows the situation, let's wait and see. We have things to offer and he is the player, he is in a Chelsea shirt and a Chelsea environment. He knows very well," said Tuchel in a post-match press conference, as per BBC Sport.

Antonio Rudiger had to make do with a bit-part role at Chelsea under the management of Thomas Tuchel's predecessor Frank Lampard. The former PSG coach offered Rudiger the chance to rejuvenate his career during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 28-year-old became a regular starter for the Stamford Bridge outfit after Tuchel took over the reigns at Chelsea in January 2021. He helped the club win the Champions League title last season and has continued his good form during the 2021-22 campaign.

He has scored three goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances for Tuchel's side in all competitions this season.

Rudiger's performances have helped propel Chelsea to the final of the Carabao Cup, the knockout stages of the Champions League and second place in the Premier League table.

Rudiger has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension. The German is believed to be demanding a salary package in the region of £200,000-per-week.

Chelsea are rumored to be unwilling to match the defender's wage demands, but are keen to keep hold of the 28-year-old.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



#CFC



talksport.com/football/10195… What a player Antonio Rudiger has become under Thomas Tuchel What a player Antonio Rudiger has become under Thomas Tuchel#CFCtalksport.com/football/10195…

Chelsea could cool their interest in Sevilla star Jules Kounde if Antonio Rudiger agrees to extend his contract

Belgium v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

According to Football.London, Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde during the ongoing transfer window.

The Blues could, however, cool their interest in the Frenchman if Antonio Rudiger agrees to extend his contract with the club.

Jules Kounde has developed into one of the brightest young prospects in European football during his time with Spanish giants Sevilla.

The 22-year-old has helped Julen Lopetigui's side climb up to second place in the La Liga table, five points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

GOAL @goal



PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus are still interested, while Chelsea want him to renew his contract Real Madrid have withdrawn from the race to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer at the end of the seasonPSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus are still interested, while Chelsea want him to renew his contract Real Madrid have withdrawn from the race to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer at the end of the season ❌PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus are still interested, while Chelsea want him to renew his contract 👀 https://t.co/MD2szCBtr5

Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer but the deal failed to materialize. Reports suggested Thomas Tuchel viewed the Sevilla star as the ideal replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues could, however, cool their interest in the youngster if Antonio Rudiger opts to extend his contract with the Premier League giants.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar