"This boy is someone special" - Gary Neville claims Manchester United ignored his advice to sign Man City superstar

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has commented on the explosive rise of Manchester City left-back Joao Cancelo after watching the Portuguese run riot in the Premier League this season.

Neville worked with Cancelo during his time as manager at Valencia. He has now revealed that he advised the Red Devils to sign the right-back, but United did not pay heed.

Cancelo has been one of the best full-backs in the Premier League this season. He has played a crucial role in helping Manchester City keep their top spot in the league. Neville has once again showered praise on the Portuguese right-back.

He said on Instagram Live, as quoted by Metro:

"He’s unbelievable, he’s brilliant. I think Cancelo is a brilliant full-back. I never had any doubts when I was at Valencia for those four months that he was going to be a top player."

Neville went on to talk about how he had advised United to sign the defender.

"I literally told United about him. I said, “Honestly this boy is someone special you’ve got to look at getting him.”

"And then he went to Juventus to be fair, [Valencia] sold him for £40million to Juventus, and then obviously City bought him for £60m. He went to Inter Milan [on loan] as well. He had two big moves, he’s got massive experience now, he’s got great courage on the ball, left and right foot, brilliant player."

Joao Cancelo continues running riot with his sensational efforts in the Premier League

