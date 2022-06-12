"This is embarrassing" - Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique mocks Manchester City star for posting stats after missing out on PFA team of the year 

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique has slammed Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte for posting his stats on social media after missing out on the PFA Team of the Year.

The Spaniard couldn't make the cut in the 2021-22 season's best XI of the Premier League and he made no secret of his anguish at the snub.

He took to social media to post his stats from the campaign as well as an old video of Jose Mourinho saying - "I prefer not to speak. If I speak I am in big trouble."

His post made it clear that central defender Laporte, who lifted the league title with the Sky Blues once again, felt he deserved to be in the team, which featured Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in the centre-back positions.

However, his actions have drawn criticism aplenty, including from Enrique, who thought it was "embarrassing". He wrote on Twitter:

"This is embarrassing in my opinion...PFA team of the year is selected by players if I'm right? As well putting your on stats in social media [laughing emoji] is always something new to see."

The PFA's team of the season was voted for by professional players from the division, leaving little room for complaint about the fairness of the procedure.

The former Athletic Bilbao defender indeed had an impressive season at a personal level too but was outshone by players from his rival teams.

Van Dijk was simply the best centre-back once again, while Rudiger also made a telling impact as part of Chelsea's defense, so their inclusion in the team is hardly debatable.

No one's taking credit away from Laporte's performances - it's just that he was outperformed by players who played better, individually.

Tottenham star excluded from a team dominated by Liverpool and Manchester City stars

A total of six Liverpool players made the cut into the team of the year, the most from on side, with Manchester City, the champions, having only three representatives.

B/R Football @brfootball Heung-Min Son misses out on the PFA Team of the Year after winning the Golden Boot by scoring 23 non-penalty goals this season Heung-Min Son misses out on the PFA Team of the Year after winning the Golden Boot by scoring 23 non-penalty goals this season 😮 https://t.co/Nd08jRUeec

Most names of the XI are beyond debate, but if there's one player who has a genuine case of getting angry at being snubbed, it's Son Heung-min, who scored 23 goals and won the Golden Boot jointly with Mohamed Salah.

The Korean ace, however, was overlooked, with Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo included in the side despite scoring fewer goals.

