"This is why Ronaldo is the GOAT" - Fans react hilariously as Virat Kohli appears to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration

Fans have reacted to former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli emulating Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kohli brought out Ronaldo's 'praying' celebration in India's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday (September 17). The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first.

The decision, though, spectacularly backfired, as they were skittled out for a paltry 50. Mohamed Siraj starred with 6-21, including four wickets in an over, the first by an Indian in ODIs.

Kohli took out the 'Ronaldo' celebration after holding on to a catch at slip off Hardik Pandya to dismiss Sri Lanka's No. 10 batter Pramod Madushan (1 off 6). The 34-year-old took a comfortable catch and immediately slumped to the turf, as if doing a prayer, a la Ronaldo, before celebrating with his jubilant teammates.

Virat Kohli's celebration came after Siraj had done Ronaldo's famous 'Siu' celebration, leaving fans in splits. One hailed the greatness of Ronaldo, which transcends his sport, tweeting:

"This is why Ronaldo is the GOAT"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Coming back to the aforementioned game, India romped home in the seventh over with all 10 wickets intact to win the Asia Cup for the eighth time.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023-24 season by the numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo hsa been on fire for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. Having made his debut more two decades ago, the 38-year-old continues to age like fine wine, getting better with age.

In his first full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - whom he joined in December - Ronaldo has hit the ground running.

After scoring six times in as many games in their victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's assist took them past Shahab Al-Ahly in the AFC Champions League playoffs.

Ronaldo drew a blank in his first SPL game of the season (a 2-0 home defeat to Al-Taawoun), he has scored seven times and bagged four assists in his next four outings. That includes his first Al-Alami hat-trick (against Al-Fateh) and his landmark 850th goal for club and country (scored against Al-Hazem).

The 38-year-old has seven goals and five assists in six competitive games this season. He has also shone for Portugal this year - scoring five times in as many Euro 2024 qualifying games - to take them to the cusp of qualifying for next year's finals in Germany.