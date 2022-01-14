“You have to be consistent" – Cristiano Ronaldo explains what makes Manchester United’s rivals the best in England right now

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are the best teams in the Premier League this season. According to the Portuguese, these teams are in a separate class at the moment because they are more consistent than other teams.

The attacker was quoted as saying:

"To win the league, it’s a marathon, not a 100m sprint. You have to be consistent. This is why the best teams right now in England are probably Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea because they are more consistent than other teams."

FT: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool



Manchester City lead by 10 points in the Premier League.



Manchester City lead by 10 points in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the nail on the head with his comments on the Premier League trio. Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have proven to be the most consistent teams in the English top-flight since the start of the campaign.

As it stands, City are heavy favorites to go win the league title at the end of the campaign. The Cityzens have left everyone chasing dust, establishing a remarkable 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's men have recorded 53 points, winning 17, drawing two and losing another two of their 21 games so far. They have also scored 53 goals and conceded just 13 in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool currently occupy the second and third spots in the table respectively. The Blues have racked up 43 points so far. They are one point above Jurgen Klopp's men, who have a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with Manchester United's season

Manchester United, however, are nowhere near the level of the three clubs. The Red Devils are languishing in seventh place, with 31 points from 19 games.

The 36-year-old has scored 14 goals for the Red Devils so far this term.

Manchester United struggling despite Cristiano Ronaldo's contributions

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United hungry for success last summer. With 14 goals and three assists to his name in 21 appearances across all competitions so far, the Portuguese has indeed made his presence felt at Old Trafford.

However, the overall level of performance of the team has been called into question. The Red Devils have been really poor this term. They are technically out of the title race and are already out of the EFL Cup.

The Manchester club only have the Champions League and FA Cup to fight for and will need to improve their form if they want to win some silverware this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar