Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea’s title credentials to be tested by Liverpool

Chelsea have been brilliant so far this season. Since winning the UEFA Super Cup, the Blues have gone on to win their opening two matches in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel’s side used to struggle in front of goal but the manager has taken steps to resolve that by bringing in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Now, though, the Blues are aiming to win the Premier League. With two wins from two matches and no goals conceded, it’s fair to say Chelsea are very much on track.

However, Tuchel and his side will be facing their biggest test yet when they travel to Anfield to face fellow title contenders Liverpool.

Chelsea aim to continue with perfect start

The irony is that both Chelsea and Liverpool have made a perfect start to the season. Just like the Blues, Jurgen Klopp’s side has also impressively won its first two Premier League matches.

Saturday’s big clash, therefore, serves as an early opportunity for one of these teams to strike an early blow to a rival in the title race.

Confidence-wise, both teams can be said to be on par but Chelsea have a lot more to prove. After winning the Champions League last season, the Blues must now cement their domestic domination.

Tuchel has consistently stressed that his side is targeting the Premier League and fixtures like this help measure the true level of a team. The German manager will definitely be looking to maintain his side’s strong start to the season.

Liverpool to test Blues’ title credentials

This season’s Premier League looks destined to go down to the wire. That means the direct results of the matches between the title contenders could decide who eventually is crowned champion.

Liverpool seem to be back to their best form and are one of the teams to beat at the moment. But Chelsea have equally proven that they mean business, which makes for an interesting encounter.

“Any time when you play at Anfield against Liverpool, it’s one of the toughest challenges that you can face in European football,” Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

“After that, you’re much smarter about where you are and what your true capacity and performance is. It’s like this tomorrow.

“We had a good start and Liverpool had a good start so tomorrow we will fight from the first minute to get a good result but it will be a huge challenge. No result will be a decision for the season but of course we are fighting because these are the challenges where we want to prove ourselves.”

For Chelsea, though, an early test of their title credentials beckons at Anfield and should they win, it will be a huge statement to their other rivals.

