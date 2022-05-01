Thomas Tuchel explains why N'Golo Kante missed Chelsea vs Everton

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is injured once again and missed their away game against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (May 1). Thomas Tuchel confirmed it was a minor injury, and he could be back for the next match against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday (May 7).

Kante missed his 13th game of the season for Chelsea this season when the Blues traveled to Merseyside on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel's side were up against Frank Lampard's Everton, with both sides keen on getting the three points.

"He went off at Old Trafford after 80 minutes & still has pain. A minor injury. Hopefully he's back in the next match but not today. Loftus-Cheek comes in because we were happy with the performance and how we played."



Thomas Tuchel on N'Golo Kante's absence:
"He went off at Old Trafford after 80 minutes & still has pain. A minor injury. Hopefully he's back in the next match but not today. Loftus-Cheek comes in because we were happy with the performance and how we played."

The German manager said after the teams were announced (via Football Daily):

"He went off at Old Trafford after 80 minutes and still has pain. It's a minor injury. Hopefully he is back in the next match, but not today."

The Blues ended up losing the match 1-0 courtesy of a Richarlison goal early in the second half.

N'Golo Kante has been in sinusoidal form for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Kante's form has been a slight issue of late and believes it could be down to his fasting.

🤕 N'Golo Kanté



Thomas Tuchel says he hopes to have N'Golo Kanté back for the next match after picking up a knock against Manchester United.

The Frenchman has been brilliant in games, but has made mistakes that have directly led to goals. In a recent press conference, he said:

"One thing is clear that N'Golo is a key player because he has outstanding, unique qualities. He's a unique player, who gives us something nobody else can. He's struggling with consistency due to injuries, illness and this is also the reason for our bit of inconsistency. We have missed him for so many matches, now he's fasting due to his religion and beliefs so maybe another reason."

"Not for the first time but if for many days you don't drink or eat it can have an effect. Maybe it's also part of the explanation we had the feeling he's not on his highest level if you can compare him against Real Madrid last year. This is nothing to be ashamed of or to feel sorry for. We try to push him because we know what he has when he's on the pitch."

Kante's contract runs out after a year, and Chelsea are yet to decide on his future. Reports suggest the club could renew his deal, while others suggest he could be sold in the summer.

