Thomas Tuchel provides fitness update on Chelsea duo Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante ahead of FA Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has given a fitness update on midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic ahead of this weekend's FA Cup final with Liverpool.

The Blues are aiming to avoid a fourth defeat in six finals for the showpiece event, including the previous two against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Tuchel's side will also be seeking to avenge their defeat on penalties against Liverpool in the League Cup final back in February.

Ahead of the clash at Wembley, the Chelsea boss gave an update on his two key midfielders. Kovacic was on the end of a horrific challenge by Leeds United's Dan James earlier in the week, Tuchel said in his pre-game press conference (as per Football.London):

"We will try it today. The medical department gave the green light to try it. "There is no new injury but heavy pain, heavily swollen. So we're hoping that maybe time is enough that he makes it."

On Kante, the German boss claimed:

"It was a reduced training session because of a long travel and fatigue of travelling. We will also try today with him. He is keen t make it and hopefully he makes it to training 100%."

Would beating Liverpool in FA Cup mean a succesful season for Chelsea

Amid all the well-publicized ownership issues this season, the Blues look almost certain to finish third in the Premier League and have already won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

When Tuchel was asked if an FA Cup victory would constitute a successful season for the West London club, the former PSG boss replied:

"We have a chance to win something tomorrow domestic. We have been to a Carabao Cup final and a World Club Cup. There are seasons out there and there are teams who have had worse seasons out there."

